WOBURN - The polling location, the former Wyman Elementary School on Main Street, is ready to go, but how many people will actually show up is the question as Woburn voters will get their say on Tuesday on the building of a new Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School in Wakefield.
While Woburn would send some $15.7 million toward the project over 30 years if approved, the vote on Tuesday is for the overall price tag of $317,422,620 to fund the project.
According to City Clerk Lindsay Higgins, also the overseer of local elections, everything is ready to go.
Higgins said School Director of Facilities David Dunkley has the Wyman already set up for the special election but voters should be aware of the voting hours, which are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The former Wyman Elementary School is located at the corner of Main Street at Eaton Avenue at an area commonly known as Central Square.
The wording on the official ballot is lengthy and can be found below. However, the special election has been called pursuant to Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 71, Section 16(n).
Polling places were selected by the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School Committee in consultation with its participating member communities.
Winchester residents should note they will be voting at Town Hall during the same hours on Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Burlington is part of the Shawsheen Regional Technical School district.
Votes from all member communities will be added up to see if the total favor a new school or not.
Registered voters may only vote in the community in which they are registered to vote.
This notice of the election prepared and issued by the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School District, 100 Hemlock Rd, Wakefield, MA 01880, in cooperation with the Elections Division of the Massachusetts Secretary of State's Office and the City and Town Clerks in the 12 member communities in the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School District.
The Woburn representative to the Northeast Vocational School is Debbie Davis.
The City Council last year took a vote in support of putting the matter to Woburn voters.
The new $317 million facility which, according to the ballot, should last some 50 years for current and future students of the school.
In November of 2021, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin submitted a request to borrow the $15.7 million needed to cover Woburn’s share of the proposed high school building project in nearby Wakefield.
In an Oct. 14 memo the the City Council regarding the Northeast Metro Tech proposal, Galvin indicated that he fully supports the plan to construct the new four-story high school to replace the existing 1968 facility off of Hemlock Road in Wakefield.
According to the mayor, the city’s $15.7 million obligation will be paid over a 30-year period.
“The annual debt service will be approximately $900,000 over the next 30 years,” wrote the mayor at the time.
“This strategic long-term investment in vocational education will enhance our children’s talents, broaden their skills, and better position them to obtain good high-paying trade jobs,” he noted.
Situated near Wakefield High School, Northeast Metro Tech provides vocational and career-focussed educational studies for at least 100 Woburn students each year.
This year, 114 pupils from Woburn are enrolled at the regional high school.
Northeast’s existing 240,000-square-foot facility was last updated back in 1970 and contains, what officials say, is a multitude of outdated building systems.
Despite being occupied by 1,281 students, the aging facility was built to house around 900 pupils, according to vocational school officials.
The Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA), which partnered with Woburn for most of its recent school building projects, has agreed to contribute up to $140 million towards the new vocational school, according to latest figures.
That oversized financial commitment is being pledged thanks to special state legislation passed several years ago that requires the MSBA to cover up to 76 percent of eligible construction costs.
By contrast, in most other circumstances, MSBA reimbursement rates for community schools rarely surpass 60 percent.
Unfortunately, the last date to register at a current address was January 5, 2022.
To check on a voter registration status or to complete online voter registration for future elections
To view the ballot for this special election
www.northeast
The exact language voters will get to read on Tuesday is as follows:
Question:
"Do you approve of the vote of the Regional District School Committee of the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School District adopted on December 9, 2021, to authorize the borrowing of $317,422,620 to pay costs of designing, constructing, originally equipping and furnishing a new Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School and related athletic facilities, located at 100 Hemlock Road in Wakefield, Massachusetts, including the payment of all costs incidental and related thereto, which vote provides, in relevant part, as follows
The following was voted on …
"That the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School District (the "District") hereby appropriates the amount of $317,422,620 for the purpose of paying costs of designing, constructing, originally equipping and furnishing a new Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School and related athletic facilities, located at 100 Hemlock Road in Wakefield, Massachusetts 01880, including the payment of all costs incidental and related thereto (the "Project"), which school facility shall have an anticipated useful life as an educational facility for the instruction of school children of at least 50 years, and for which the District may be eligible for a school construction grant from the Massachusetts School Building Authority ("MSBA"), said amount to be expended at the direction of the School Building Committee.
It continues, "To meet this appropriation the District is authorized to borrow said amount, under and pursuant to Chapter 703 of the Acts of 1962, as amended, G.L. c. 71, §16(n) as authorized by G.L. c. 71, §14D, and the District Agreement, as amended, or pursuant to any other enabling authority.
"The District acknowledges that the MSBA's grant program is a non-entitlement, discretionary program based on need as determined by the MSBA, and any Project costs the District incurs in excess of any grant approved by and received from the MSBA shall be the sole responsibility of the District; provided further that any grant that the District may receive from the MSBA shall not exceed the lesser of seventy-six and eighty-four one hundredths percent (76.84%) of eligible, approved Project costs, as determined by the MSBA,
" and (2) the total maximum grant amount determined by the MSBA, and that the amount of borrowing authorized pursuant to this vote shall be reduced by any grant amount set forth in the Project Funding Agreement that may be executed between the District and the MSBA.
"Any premium received upon the sale of any bonds or notes approved by this vote, less any such premium applied to the payment of the costs of issuance of such bonds or notes, may be applied to the payment of costs approved by this vote in accordance with G.L. c. 44, §20, thereby reducing the amount authorized to be borrowed to pay such costs by a like amount."
The voters will then be asked to selected either yes or no.
The ballot question was submitted by Peter Rossetti, Secretary, Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School District.
