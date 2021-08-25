WOBURN - Setting aside $600,000 for a feasibility study, Mayor Scott Galvin and school leaders recently agreed the community needs to incorporate maintenance plans for the city’s newest school buildings into Woburn’s long-term capital plan.
During the latest gathering of the City Council, the mayor, appearing before the aldermen to seek final approval of a separate $3.7 million “pay-as-you-go” capital budget for FY’22, explained that funding for the capital needs assessment will come from federal monies appropriated to district via the American Recoveries and Reinvestment Act (ARRA).
The study team will examine each of Woburn’s newest educational facilities, some of which are now decades old, and provide a prioritized list of equipment and preventative maintenance needs that should be addressed.
“I met with Superintendent [Dr. Matthew] Crowley and School Committee member Dr. John Wells to talk about the scope of that study, which is to look at the school buildings on a long-term basis,” Galvin told the council.
“I know a bunch of you took a tour to look at the condition of some of those buildings, and some of the new buildings are aging,” the mayor continued. “I think this is a wise expenditure.”
In June, Wells convinced his School Committee peers about the necessity for reappraising the district’s capital needs as some of Woburn’s “new schools” are turning 20-years-old.
Specifically, the new Reeves Elementary School opened its doors in 2000, while the new Shamrock School opened its doors in 2002.
The new Malcolm-White Elementary School is also about to turn 17-years-old, while Woburn’s flagship high school, which cost nearly $70 million, has now been standing for 15 years.
The new Goodyear School is about 10-years-old, while Woburn’s newest school building, the Hurld-Wyman opened in 2018.
Last June, Wells argued that with Woburn now just one building project away from reaching its long-stated goal of achieving school parity, local officials can’t afford to let all of its school infrastructure fall into a state of disrepair.
“We noted that a number of even the newest buildings are getting old now. So we have to have a plan moving forward,” said Wells, who chairs the district’s Resource and Capital Planning Subcommittee. “We recommend to the full committee that a letter be sent to the mayor and City Council asking for a meeting. It should focus on the facility evaluation plan and what’s to be done with it.”
Per a 2005 “school parity plan” endorsed by the School Committee, local officials eventually hope to obtain state funding from the Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA) to erect a new school capable of housing the populations of the Altavesta and Linscott Elementary Schools.
Given the difficulty in obtaining MSBA funding and the escalating costs of constructing new educational facilities, the last two school building projects have similarly merged together student populations at the Clapp and Goodyear and Hurld and Wyman Schools.
