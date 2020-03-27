WOBURN - On a day when the local number of confirmed COVID-19 test results tripled from three to 9 cases, Mayor Scott Galvin and the community's public safety chiefs delivered a unified message to citizens: Stay the course and don't lose hope.
In a video posted to the City of Woburn's website on Wednesday afternoon, Galvin joined with Police Chief Robert Rufo and Fire Chief Stephen Adgate to remind Woburnites that their shared economic and social sacrifices are protecting the lives of their relatives and neighbors.
"Keep thinking about the future. It's not always going to be like this," assured the mayor, who insists the burdens being borne now will pave the way to a return to normalcy.
"We're making sacrifices for the good of our neighbors, the state, and the country. We're going to get through it," continued Galvin. "We're all going to be much better when it's over. So keep the faith, and remember that we're here for you."
The reassurances from the city leaders couldn't have been timed better, as the pre-recorded video was released on the same day that Woburn's Board of Health received word about six new COVID-19 cases in the community.
The Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) notified the Board of Health about the newest cases during two separate conversations, the latest of which occurred at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
In turn releasing two prepared statements posted to the City of Woburn's website, the city officials have not yet revealed details about the health status or whereabouts of the latest citizens to test positive for the viral infection.
"The City of Woburn as of 4 pm. on Wednesday has been notified of six new adult COVID-19 cases. This puts City of Woburn’s total at [9] confirmed cases. The Board of Health continues to work closely with MDPH and the [Center for Disease Control (CDC)] to ensure we keep our cities residents up-to-date on new information as we get it," the local officials explained yesterday afternoon.
According to Rufo and Adgate, Woburn's first-responders are prepared to handle a potential increase in COVID-19 related emergencies.
However, local public safety officials need citizens to remain level-headed and to contact their personal doctors if experiencing mild initial symptoms of COVID-19, which include a low-grade fever of over 99.5 degrees, a dry cough, and shortness of breath.
By seeking out doctor's advice, the police and fire chiefs say, 911 lines remain open for those experiencing medical emergencies and the community can limit first-responders potential exposure to the virus.
"We're on the front-lines and we're prepared to meet this coronavirus issue to the best of our ability," said Adgate.
"Calm needs to be the course of action," Rufo later remarked. "When someone calls 911, we're going to listen. We are here to help you. [But] off you do feel sick, your first call should be to your primary care physician."
New cases and COVID-19 trajectory
Prior to Wednesday's spike in cases, Woburn had been made aware of three COVID-19-positive residents in Woburn who are reportedly experiencing mild flu-like symptoms from the disease.
Each of those early confirmed cases was described as healthy enough to recuperate at home while serving a self-quarantine being monitored by the Board of Health.
Sharing some good news with the community early yesterday, the local public health officials revealed that the first Woburnite to test positive for COVID-19 appears to have fully recovered and has been released from his/her home isolation.
The full recovery of Woburn's first resident with the potentially fatal virus gives anecdotal support to infectious disease specialists' prediction that most people will suffer mild to moderate flu-like symptoms before fighting off the disease.
However, public health experts continue to express grave concerns about elderly and immune-compromised populations, who are significantly more likely to develop serious lung infections from the contagion. Based upon CDC projections, roughly 20 percent of those who contract COVID-19 will require hospitalization and advanced medical interventions.
Though most of those critical cases will come from at-risk populations, front-line emergency room and ICU specialists have cautioned the general public about a number of young and middle-aged adults who have been admitted to hospitals across the country.
Labeling COVID-19 as highly contagious, infectious disease specialists are worried that the nation's hospitals and medical facilities could be overwhelmed by a sudden spike in critical COVID-19 cases. Such caseload surges have nearly crippled the health care networks of countries like Italy and Spain. Those tragic overloads have left overwhelmed doctors, who may have otherwise been able to save most COVID-19 patients, to make tragic life-or-death decisions about which people to treat with incubators and other life-saving devices.
In order to prevent such a nightmare scenario from unfolding in Massachusetts, city and state officials have issued unprecedented emergency orders to curb the spread of COVID-19 to more manageable levels.
After earlier this month forbidding restaurants in the state from serving in-house food and beverages to customers, Mass. Governor Charles Baker earlier this week ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close.
In his newest directive on Wednesday, Baker extended a mandatory closure of all public and private schools and daycare centers until early next May. The emergency order builds on previous emergency orders, issued on March 15 and March 18, which shuttered such educational and childcare facilities until the end of next week.
Local and state officials, acknowledging their actions place enormous strains on businesses and families, have insisted social distancing measures are now the only way to prevent a statewide outbreak of COVID-19 from spiraling out-of-control.
As of Wednesday afternoon, some 1,838 Massachusetts residents — including 342 people in Middlesex Country — had tested positive for COVID-19, which has resulted in 15 deaths and 103 hospitalizations.
Due to the fast-spread of the virus, local police and firefighters have implemented new safety protocols to protect front-line personnel from becoming infected while on-duty. According to Rufo, the new guidelines include requirements that first-responders try to keep six-feet of separation between themselves and residents during routine service calls.
Massachusetts and Woburn residents, forbidden from gathering in public places like social clubs and churches in groups of 10 or more, are also being urged to practice similar social-distancing measures.
"We want to make sure their safe," said Rufo of the city's first-responders. "They have families to go home to…[and] the more protective measures we take, the better off we all are."
"These are unusual circumstances we're facing, but we're trying to gather together as a whole and do the best we can to get through this episode," Adgate also commented.
According to data provided by John Hopkins University, there are now at least 65,285 novel coronavirus cases in the United States, where 926 have died from the disease. Worldwide, the virus has infected at leaf 466,855 people and killed 21,162.
