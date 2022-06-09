WOBURN - With neighboring communities finally seeing COVID-19 metrics drop, Woburn should hopefully be just weeks away from its own caseload crescendo. But for now, outbreak indicators continue climbing.
According to a weekly report released late last week by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), the city recorded a total of 259 new COVID-19 infections during the final two weeks of May.
The trend brought the city’s positivity rate up from 8.45 percent as of May 14 to 9.35 percent as of May 28. Since registering at 1.71 percent on March 26, Woburn’s positivity rate has increased for 10 consecutive weeks.
Meanwhile, the community’s 14-day average incidence rate, an indicator that contrasts new infections to population size, actually dropped during the final week of May to 44.6 (DPH a week earlier reported the metric as standing at 47.8 as of May 21). The milestone marked the first time Woburn’s case incidence rate has declined since March 17, when the indicator was pegged by DPH at a 2022 low of 4.5.
The latest upswing in COVID-19 case numbers has caught many local and state public health officials by surprise, as previous case surges recorded in the winters of 2020 and 2021 subsided with the arrival of the warmer spring and summer seasons.
The recent pandemic resurgence is also unique in that Woburn - featuring a larger overall population and a far more substantial business base than most surrounding towns - has generally dealt with incoming surges earlier than its immediate neighbors. However, in recent months, Woburn’s outbreak indicators have lagged behind abutting communities like Stoneham, Reading, and Winchester.
In Reading, for example, the town’s case positivity rate peaked per DPH’s May 19 report, which showed the community’s case positivity rate climbing to more than 13 percent and a case incidence rate of 57. The late spring surge peaked in Stoneham a week later, when the neighboring town’s positivity rate reached 13.35 percent. As of May 21, Stoneham’s case incidence rate climbed to 66.1, but per last Thursday’s DPH report, that figure has dropped to 52.9.
Perhaps telegraphing that the city’s overall case numbers are about to start dropping, local school officials have seen a substantial reduction in positive test results involving students and educators.
Specifically, in the middle of May - or during the seven-day period between May 12 and May 18 - Woburn school officials recorded some 93 new COVID-19 infections involving school populations.
However in the two weeks since, the district has reported a total of 76 new cases to the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Between May 19 and May 25, 48 new cases - including 11 involving adult personnel - were recorded in local schools.
Since that time, the total influx of new weekly cases has dwindled to 28, with six staffers testing positive for the virus between May 26 and June 1.
