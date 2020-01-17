WOBURN - The Woburn Redevelopment Authority is pursuing an open door policy for their facade and signage program to upgrade not only the downtown area but also to help property owners on the approaches to the Woburn Center area.
In 2019, the WRA members took a look over their shoulders as requests for assistance in the more narrow area dried up.
At their last meeting, the WRA, who is charged by the City of Woburn with developing the downtown area, voted to go forward with offering financial assistance to those on the fringes, whose presence sets up the Downtown Woburn area.
Back in 1998, the WRA took on the task of being the caretaker on the multiple parcels of property and buildings which define the area and the city of Woburn as well.
One of the more important activities proposed by the Woburn Square Revitalization Plan was the provision of technical and financial assistance to commercial property owners for the renovation of existing, deteriorating facades.
As part of the initial implementation stages of the plan, the WRA, using its own funds, successfully completed a pilot Storefront Improvement Program which renovated four deteriorating downtown facades, including 383, 385, 389-393 and 406 Main Street.
The WRA then funded a grant program targeting improvement of storefront signage. Over a four-year period, the WRA distributed over $87,000 in grant monies to nearly three dozen business and property owners for sign renovations and replacements.
The succcess of the sign program has prompted the WRA to expand the reach of the program to once again include facades. The program is administered by the Woburn Redevelopment Authority (WRA) and funded by the Woburn Development and Financial Corporation.
At the last WRA meeting, Chairman Donald Queen and three of its four attending members agreed the time was ripe to broaden the horizons and scope of the Storefront Facade and Sign Program .
“It has its merits,” reflected Queenin, noting a broader look would be to everyone’s advantage i.e. the community and the property owners.
At their regular WRA meeting, members Arthur Duffy, Garry Fuller and Wayne McDaniel also agreed more could be done with some WRA direction and funding. They reviewed a plan entitled “Potential Expansion of the Target Area for the WRA Downtown Facade and Signage Improvement Program.”
The areas to be included now are off Main Street but much longer and wider in scope.
Area allowed
The expansion area to the north on Main St. would go from #545 ti #623 Main Street i.e. from Church St. up to Mishawum Road. The area involves some 16 commercial properties and 7 non-commercial in an S-1 Zoning District (S-1).
Another area included would be Winn St. and Pleasant St. leading north and west of the Woburn Common and would go up to Harrison Avenue (Federal St. would also be included).
Going south, some 14 commercial properties would be included from an expansion from Myrtle St. (St. Charles area) down to Fowle St. and, everything is getting included from free standing commercial business and strip malls to churches (St. Charles) and private residences.
Another to the east Woburn be Montvale Ave. up to nearby Prospect Street.
Program Basics
The program provides funding to property owners and business tenants seeking to renovate their building facades/storefronts or signs.
The main purposes of this program, notes the WRA, is to improve building facades that are visible to the public and to encourage merchants and commercial property owners in downtown Woburn to install attractive, quality commercial signage in accordance with the City of Woburn’s Sign Ordinance.
The program will provide matching grants of up to $2,000 for signage improvements and matching loans of up to $15,000 for façade improvements.
Properties must be located within the Downtown (B-D) Business District (the “District”) and the property owner or business tenant must contribute $1 for every sign grant or façade loan dollar requested. Grants and loans will be distributed on a rolling basis until funds are no longer available.
Eligible work includes, but is not limited to, the fabrication and installation of new signage and/or awnings; repair of existing signage and/or awnings; painting of exterior building facades and trim; repointing/cleaning of brick or stone work; refurbishment of storefront lighting; and replacement of doors and windows.
According to their rules, the WRA’s grant/loan program will not fund any improvements made prior to a formal vote of the WRA to fund the project (in the case of sign grants) or prior to receiving a loan commitment letter from the WRA (in the case of façade loans)..
A check of funding shows a balance of $18,294 and the WRA has worked through the non-profit Woburn Development Corporation for added funding.
