WOBURN - The Woburn Historical Society will present in Zoom fashion “Great Ladies of Song” on Monday, April 26 from 7-8:30 p.m.with everyone invited free of charge.
In a time of a pandemic, the society asks all to join them for a virtual Power Point program featuring John Clark and the Great American Experience.
Viewers and listeners, can enhance their understanding of American history through its folk and popular music.
The program includes:
• Artists Doris Day, Patti Page and Dinah Shore;
• Including Sentimental Journey, Que Sera Sera, Tennessee Waltz, Doggie in the Window, Blues in the Night , Buttons and Bows and more;
• Watch, listen and learn about three of the most talented and lovely singing stars of the 40 and 50s.
The program is free and open to the public.
To view and listen, go to www.Zoom.com> click on “Join a Meeting.” Enter Meeting ID 678 925 6568.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.