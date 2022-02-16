WOBURN - Newly enacted state zoning regulations would infringe on Woburn’s ongoing attempts to tamp down on the pace and scale of multi-family housing redevelopments along Commerce Way, Mayor Scott Galvin warns.
First warning city councilors about the issue in a recent memo, the mayor will appear before the council tonight with City Solicitor Ellen Callahan Doucette and Planning Director Tina Cassidy to outline the potential impacts of a “housing choice” initiative enacted by the state Legislature in Jan. of 2021.
As the state legislation forces Woburn to allow thousands of new by-right apartment complexes within close proximity to MBTA resources, the new zoning mandates threaten to uproot city leaders goal of slowing down the creation of new multi-family housing developments in around the Commerce Way corridor.
“The intent of the law is to spur multi-family housing in all communities that have or benefit from MBTA service. Respectfully, it is my opinion that Woburn has already more than done its part in that regards,” a frustrated Galvin vented in a Feb. 10 memo to the City Council.
“Roughly, 2,400 housing units have been approved for construction in various locations across the City in just the last seven or so years, with more than 1,500 of those units located within a half mile of the Anderson/Woburn station. None of the production ‘counts’ under the new law,” he further explained.
Tonight’s City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
Part of a zoning reform bill originally known as “an Act Enabling Partnerships for Growth”, one section of the legislation is requiring communities with MBTA services like Woburn to establish at least one special zoning district within a half-mile of public transportation centers where multi-family housing is allowed-by right.
Per the state standards, the special district must contain roughly 50-acres of total land area and allow new housing developments with a minimum density of at least 15 units per acre.
However, the legislation also specifies that each MBTA housing district must allow for a “minimum district unit capacity” based upon population size and other criteria.
In Woburn, labelled a so-called “bus” MBTA community, that minimum capacity is set at 3,508 housing units, according to documentation from the Mass. Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development (EOHED). Given that figure, the city might have to either vastly expand the size of the underlying special multi-family housing district or drastically increase the housing density caps.
Already, another section of the “housing choice” bill that eliminates a prior supermajority voting standard for apartments by MBTA centers, has twice thwarted city leaders’ efforts to hit the pause button on the creation of new housing in and around Commerce Way.
Specifically, since last summer, Cabot, Cabot and Forbes and Fairfield Residential secured permission to construct two separate apartment complexes containing 675 new housing units by Anderson Regional Transportation Center thanks to the new “simple majority” voting standard. Had the state Legislature not reduced the city’s long-standing supermajority voting threshold for such redevelopments, neither developer would have obtained a special permit from the council.
Per new state regulations being promulgated by EOHED, Woburn and surrounding communities must come into compliance with the new MBTA community standards by submitting paperwork to the state by no later than May 2.
“By statute, the penalty for failure to comply with this new law would be a prohibition on applying for certain State grants in the future. Those include the MassWorks Infrastructure Development Program, Local Capital Project funds, and all grants associated with the Housing Choice Initiative,” the mayor advised the council in his recent letter.
