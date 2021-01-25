WOBURN - For the first time since cases shot up late last fall, weekly data released yesterday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) suggests that Woburn's second COVID-19 surge may have finally reached a crescendo.
Though Thursday's DPH report still classifies community as at an elevated or "red" risk of seeing concerning levels of virus transmissions, the latest metrics cache from the state indicates that the city's case incidence rate and test positivity rate dropped simultaneously from the week prior.
In particular, Woburn's average 14-day case incidence rate, a value that contrasts active COVID-19 infections to total population size, declined from 91.9 to 85.3.
Perhaps even more telling, based upon previous surveillance goals established by Mayor Scott Galvin and the Board of Health, Woburn's case positivity rate also saw a substantial decline in the face of what appears to be an increase in the bi-weekly number of residents seeking out testing.
This morning, the mayor did express cautious optimism about the latest DPH data, but insisted the city would need to see a longer trend before declaring the second surge as over.
"It's still elevated, but it is going down. It's encouraging and hopefully the trend continues. But we're not out-of-the-woods yet," the City Hall CEO said.
The mayor continues to encourage residents to seek out testing to help the Board of Health in containing the contagion. On Saturday, the city is offering free COVID-19 testing to all Woburn residents from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Woburn Senior Center at 144 School St.
Preregistration for the testing clinic was encouraged, but according to Galvin, residents are able to appear in person without an appointment on Saturday to take a test.
"We have about 300 people pre-registered, but residents can register on-site if they missed the pre-registration period," the mayor confirmed in a phone interview this morning.
According to the DPH data, Woburn's positivity rate dropped from 8.85 on Jan. 14 to 7.29 percent yesterday.
The milestone marks the first time since Dec. 10 that the percentage of Woburnites who are testing positive for COVID-19 dipped below 8 percent. The feat was also accomplished as the reported number of residents seeking out testing increased from 6,731 to 7,781 over the DPH report's 14-day tracking window.
Since the state first began releasing its weekly community-level COVID-19 reports on Aug. 12, public health officials labeled case incidence rate metrics as the most important factor to consider when ranking the severity of outbreaks in cities and towns.
However, Galvin and school officials — in an approach that was later co-opted by DPH — have always described other factors such as case positivity rates and COVID-19 transmission clusters as equally important data points.
Shortly after Woburn became re-labeled as a "red" level community on Nov. 19, city leaders urged residents to seek out COVID-19 testing so public health officials could attempt to contain the second surge through contact tracing and quarantine efforts.
At the time, Galvin explained he is hoping to see the city get to a scenario where case positivity rates were dropping at the same time as an equal or greater number of residents were seeking out testing.
