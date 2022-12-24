WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
The Arlington man, 73, who was exiting the plaza attempting to turn left onto Cambridge Road, heading toward Winchester, was pronounced dead later Thursday evening at Lahey Hospital despite heroic efforts by local EMTs and at least one local store owner.
The other vehicle involved was being driving by a Bedford man, 54, who was heading north from Cambridge Street in Winchester toward the Woburn Four Corners in West Woburn.
The deceased Arlington man was listed as William Zucker. He was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius.
The driver of the second vehicle involved was listed as Rosario Sonny Kerrante. He was driving a 2020 Ford pickup truck.
The front of the truck struck the driver's side of the Toyota causing heavy damage to that vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle involved told police the driver of the first vehicle stopped in the middle of the northbound lanes of Cambridge Road and he was unable to stop in time or avoid the collision.
The Arlington man was said to be unresponsive and trapped inside his vehicle when first responders, from both Woburn and Winchester Fire Departments, arrived no the scene.
The Bedford man was transported to the hospital to be evaluated with assistance from Armstrong Ambulance.
State Police assisted Woburn and Winchester Police at the scene while two Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction specialists responded to investigate.
The left turn out of the plaza heading toward Winchester can be difficult under normal circumstance but especially difficult during the holiday season with traffic numbers greatly increased.
Traffic remained rerouted through the area for most of the early evening.
A witness to the scene, a Woburn man, reported heroic efforts on the part of the owner of Liquor Land, Ravi Patel, located at the exit to the plaza. who ran from the store upon hearing the violent crash, avoiding traffic to cross Cambridge Road and then doing what he could to try to assist the Arlington man.
Patrolman Patrick Malloy issued the Woburn Police Report.
