WOBURN - The heat is on the Extended Stay hotel at 831 Main St. in North Woburn by city officials, Woburn Police, neighbors and others after being center stage at three public hearings before the License Commission in an October-November-December time frame.
The city’s License Commission expressed total displeasure with the lack of management practices at the hotel and a full accountability from their management.
An Oct. 23 incident particularly irked the three License Commission to include Chairman Thomas Skeffington, David Gilgun and Willim Pappalardo as well as North Woburn Alderman Lou DiMambro, Ward 3 Alderman Jeff Dillon and Ward 7 Alderman Charles Viola - all of whom had major criticism of the constant police callings to Capt. John Murphy at the hotel.
The Extended Stay Boston-Woburn has had 52 police calls in the past year to lead the list of hotels in the city with chronic incidents and appears to be out of control, felt the city officials.
Woburn Police Captain John Murphy was scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to have a serious one-on-one, closed door sit down meeting with manager Jofie Nieto and assistant Chesterfied Coppin to resolve major problem areas.
A Jan. 19 report is due back at the next License Commission meeting in a continuation of the public hearing.
“It’s a time to meet again,” remarked Skeffington noting the Oct. 23 incident, the no-show by Extended Staff officials at the November public hearing and other incidents.
“It’s time to meet again,” exclaimed a forceful, indignant Skeffington. “Our goal is to work together.”
Member David Gilgun said there were areas where their hotel and liquor licenses were in need to be updated. Pappalardo strongly urged, “we need your cooperation.”
Manager Nieto resounded at several points, saying, “I tried” and has conferred with Captain Murphy.
Dillon exclaimed, “what’s the mystery? This will not go away It’s a shame to have so many calls.”
Back in November
Capt. Murphy noted at the November meeting an incident took place on Oct. 23, 2022,and it required a response by police. In official records, Captain Murphy said police are still investigating.
He said there is video of the incident but said Extended Stay will not release the video without a search warrant. He said he was told that is the hotel’s policy.
Murphy reported at the November meeting they filmed the video surveillance but the quality was not as good as the actual video. He said the incident occurred in a common area, not a room or private space, but the manager told police the video cannot be released without a warrant.
On Captain Murphy’s request, the License Commission adopted his suggestion of a self-controlling group to held correct problem areas. Capt. Murphy said a representative from Extended Stay attended the commission’s meeting in October. He said they are starting to form a group. He said the group has been active.
