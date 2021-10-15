WOBURN - It’s double pole deja vu.
With local builder George Gately Sr. lamenting that work on a Green Street apartment complex could be delayed by any unrelated double-pole removal orders, the City Council begrudgingly agreed to let NStar and Verizon erect without condition a new pole by 8-10 Green St.
The latest frustration over the city’s decades-long fight to eliminate ugly and unnecessary damaged utility poles came as NStar representative Jackie Duffy appeared before the city officials seeking a right-of-way permit needed to make electricity connections at the future site of a 56-unit apartment building.
Duffy at the recent gathering, Duffy told Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen that NStar expected a nearby double-pole would have to be removed as a condition of the permit. And with at least seven such redundant structures on Green Street and more than a dozen others on nearby thoroughfares such as Montvale Avenue and Holton Street, there were plenty of double-poles for the councilors to pick from.
However, because other telecommunications and cable providers still had to remove their equipment from those structures, Duffy was unable to say how long it might take to adhere to that permit stipulation.
“All the utilities have to be removed in order to get a double pole down,” the NStar official explained. “There is a process in place, but I don’t know what’s going on. A lot of the double poles on Montvale Avenue are waiting on Verizon. I just looked at there’s 12 [double-poles] on Montvale.”
Usually the result of emergency repairs that occur after a car accident or serious weather events, the typical double-pole arrangement consists of a seriously-damaged utility pole being propped up by a second free-standing pole.
Considering those structures an eyesore, city officials for close to two decades now have tried to coax utility and telecommunications companies into removing all such damaged infrastructure.
Running into situations where those various private companies blamed each other for delays in taking down the structures, the council since at least 2014 has tried to resolve the issue by requiring the removal of at least one double-pole whenever a request comes before the city to install new equipment along public ways.
However, as illustrated at the latest council meeting, that strategy tends to backfire when the right-of-way or grant-of-location permits are linked to construction operations at private developments.
Ward 7 Alderman Michael Lannan was the first to object to plans to require NStar to remove a nearby double-pole, as the consequences of any resulting delay would be borne by Gately and his partners.
“I don’t think we should hold up this builder for something that’s out of his control,” said Lannan.
According to Gately, who is erecting an apartment complex at an old industrial site by Prospect Street in Woburn’s South End, he has already been waiting at least a year for NStar to respond to his request for the new utility pole. And because that new equipment is needed to reroute existing electricity connections away from the site of the new multi-story building, the local builder’s project is at a standstill until that work is completed.
“The problem is the project is at a standstill right now. I don’t think I should have to wait on my project for a double pole [to be taken down],” the developer argued. “I have no leverage over them [to remove that pole in a timely fashion]. What if they say it’s going to take months? Hold them hostage over something they need.”
In light of those objections, and in further deference to the neighborhood’s council representative, Mercer-Bruen ultimately backed off the proposed double-pole condition.
Somewhat new to the whole double-pole fiasco, a dumbfounded Ward 3 Alderman Jeffery Dillon demanded answers as to why it’s so difficult to remove double poles.
“The process here is that in order to get a double pole moved, we have to hold up [private developers]. Why isn’t here an easier process,” asked Dillon. “This has been an issue for years…At some point, does it not make sense to get it right [and just take down the poles for us]?”
Several other members of the council, who have similarly raged against utility and telecommunications companies over their defiant refusal to take down damaged infrastructure from Woburn’s public ways, suggested Verizon is most often to blame for the delays.
Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo Jr., reflecting back on his career in local law enforcement, told Dillon that after working traffic details for decades, he came to realize that electricity providers like NStar and Eversource are frequently quick to move their wires and transformers away from a damaged pole. But he has been frustrated time-after-time in his dealings with Verizon.
“I’ve been trying to deal with the situation at Mishawum and Clinton Street for over eight years now. That pole is sticking out like a V. But the government affairs people at Verizon perpetually shut me down,” said Ferullo.
According to Dillon, if Verizon and other companies won’t cooperate, he will bring the issue to State Rep. Richard Haggerty and other members of Woburn’s Beacon Hill delegation for help in resolving the problem.
