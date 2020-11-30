WOBURN - A new wrinkle involving landscaping work by a Wyman Street area development stands in the way of the Planning Board's quest to close out its oversight of the mostly completed 23-lot subdivision.
During the most recent virtual gathering of the appointed officials, Planning Director Tina Cassidy explained that the installation of a fence and the submission of an as-built plan remain the only two items holding up the formal completion of Main Street builder Bryan Melanson's Wyman Farm Estates' project by Rose Farm Lane.
Frustrated the work is not finished despite a years-long wait, Cassidy recommended the planners consider revoking the $25,000 bond posted to guarantee completion of the project as originally conditioned in the Planning Board.
However, after realizing the delay involves more complicated legal questions about the city's easement rights to a neighboring parcel of land, Cassidy was later persuaded by the local builder to rethink her advice.
"In the case of Carlson Way,the items unfinished have been [outstanding] for three-and-a-half years now," vented the planning director, who has faced increased pressure in recent years to ensure a myriad of residential subdivisions are finally completed to city standards. "I have advised Mr. Melanson [about my plan to recommend] the Planning Board consider revoking the bond."
According to Melanson, he has received a design approval from the city engineer's office for a post-and-rail fence installation along the border between the subdivision access and the abutting parcel, which the city has access rights to but is owned by another area resident.
However, the neighbor, apparently frustrated by the unsightly look of gravel dumped along the edge of the subdivision to facilitate the sewer system tie-ins to the new homes on Carlson Way, has brought in fill or brought in grass sod to dress up the area.
Now, Melanson, believing the city has asked for that fill or sod to be removed, is wary of installing the fence.
"On Carlson Way, I had a gravel roadway to the sewer easement. There is supposed to be gate there and I worked with Jay Corey on it over the past year," the developer explained. "But when we bent back to stet the work, the easement had been sodded. [The DPW] has told the property owner he's not in favor of that."
"So that sod will have to come out. It's sort of a major excavation, so putting up the post-and-rail fence and gate doesn't make sense," he added.
Planning Board members like Michael Ventresca, wary of revoking the $25,000 bond in light of those circumstances, later recommended the planning director consult with CIty Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette and other City Hall officials to determine next steps.
"The developer is in a tight spot here. It's no a situation where there's a road there but no houses," said the planner.
According to Planner James Callahan, who has been amongst those pushing for Cassidy to close out projects like the Carlson Way subdivision, he believes Melanson could still install the fence and leave the sod.
"What's to stop you from bringing a piece of equipment in there, scrapping off the topsoil, and putting in a fence?" he asked. "This shouldn't deter you from putting a post-and-rail fence in. There's nothing holding you back from putting it right through the sod."
"We gotta get to the finish line here. We're trying to close up loose odds and ends with these developments that were approved over the past six or seven years," he continued.
According to Cassidy, she intends to discuss the matter further with the city solicitor and the DPW. Though acknowledging the neighbor was in the wrong for dumping fill over land without the city's permission, she also contended the work likely would have never been done had the fence been erected sooner.
"I does make sense to have staff do a little more homework. I'll have to go back to the city solicitor and lay out the situation to make sure Mr. Melanson has the right to go in there," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.