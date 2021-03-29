WOBURN - For the third consecutive week now, at least one of two key COVID-19 transmission indicators inched upwards at a marginal rate within the city, according to state authorities.
As reported Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health in its weekly community-level pandemic report, the city's average daily incidence rate rose from a 21.3 to 21.5. Though representing an almost negligible change, the metric, which compares new active COVID-19 cases to population size, has been creeping up now for several weeks.
Meanwhile, the community's case incidence rate actually dropped during DPH's latest two-week reporting period from 2.76 to 2.71 percent.
The DPH statistics are based upon data collected by state officials between March 7 and March 20. After being flagged for the better part of two months last winter as a high-risk "red" community in terms of COVID-19 transmission rates, Woburn has since February enjoyed a more desirable "yellow" or moderate risk label.
Despite some COVID metrics worsening over the past few weeks, the city's case positivity rate also remains below a key 5 percent threshold described by federal authorities as indicative of a worrying outbreak.
Woburn's case number and positivity rates are inching forward as the district's school administrators prepare to return elementary school students to a full in-person classroom setting beginning on April 5.
To date, a total of 3,872 Woburn residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and 125 residents have recently been ordered into isolation after being designated as at risk of spreading the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 to others.
With the possible reversal of statewide trends that showed COVID-19 transmissions slowing in Woburn and a handful of other neighboring communities, DPH data indicates that the manner in which the virus is spreading has remained largely unchanged across the state.
Specifically, according to the latest weekly report, the vast majority of so-called infection "clusters" continue to occur within family households, as opposed to in and around other settings where larger groups of people congregate.
DPH generally defines a cluster as two or more new cases with links to a single locale, where the individuals who tested positive can be confirmed to have been in recent close contact with each other.
For the latest reporting period between Feb. 21 and March 20, roughly 96 percent of all new COVID-19 new clusters were linked to interpersonal spread within households. It total, the state during the latest two-week tracking window recorded 6,278 household clusters, which are responsible for 15,978 confirmed COVID cases.
Suggesting it is most common for the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 to spread between immediate family members, household exposure accounted for 92 percent of all cluster-related transmissions between Feb. 21 and March 20.
By contrast, child care settings, the source of the second highest number of new clusters with 82 such groupings identified, have been linked to a total of just 298 newly confirmed COVID cases over the past two weeks.
Though some state officials like Mass. Governor Charles Baker have blamed backyard barbecues and house parties for dramatic spikes in COVID cases, DPH data on case clusters has for months now suggested otherwise.
The latest DPH report identified just 17 new clusters — linked to a total of 105 newly recorded COVID-19 cases — where the virus was transmitted due to social gatherings. Clusters originating from school, restaurant, and church settings number even fewer than the social gathering totals.
