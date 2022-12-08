WOBURN - Lawless Chrysler officials will reconfigure an exterior vehicle display at the Four Corners area dealership to prevent circumstances where new vehicle inventory is backed off of car carriers onto Lexington Street.
During a recent gathering of the City Council’s Special Permits Committee, Lawless Chrysler Vice President Ralph Bavaro, accompanied by local attorney Joseph Tarby, pitched the parking area realignment as a fix to the apparent special permit violation.
Lawless Inc., which last December was granted permission the City Council to construct of a two-story addition with 9,025 square feet of space at the congested dealership site, was recently notified that it was in violation of that latest special permit.
According to Tarby, though he could dispute the issuance of a recent cease-and-desist letter on technical grounds - as he believes the special permit conditions are null-and-void until his client formally breaks ground on the major renovations - Bavaro wants to be a good neighbor and address the issue at hand.
Pointing to a site map that showed shaded yellow areas, the lawyer subsequently explained a handful of raised parking spots - which are currently used to display sales inventory - will be leveled off in order to create additional space for car deliveries.
“Although Lawless has not exercised its rights under the Jan. 4, 2022 special permit, it does want to address the concerns,” said Tarby. “The plan would be to remove a portion of an island [by the driveway off Lexington Street] and by doing so, the car carrier can pull in [completely] coming from the Four Corners.”
“The vehicles will get dropped off and the employees will drive them to the other side of the yellow box, which will be wide enough for a vehicle to pass by [without having to pull onto the public way],” he continued.
According to Ward 7 Councilor Charles Viola, whose district includes the Four Corners area, he lodged that initial complaint with Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn after seeing cars being pulled onto Lexington Street on numerous occasions.
Viola, explaining area abutters are complaining about the situation, later argued that any movements of new vehicle inventory onto Lexington Street was a serious safety hazard that should be addressed immediately.
“From what I’ve witnessed, where the carrier parks, it’s still offloading onto the street…Do you believe you will have enough room there [with this fix]” the Ward 7 councilor asked.
Bavaro, apparently upset about delays in moving ahead with the expansion project, several times insisted the entire car carrier issue will be resolved once and for all once the dealership is able to break ground. He later claimed the new special permit condition, which forbids the dealership from using any portion of Lexington Street for inventory deliveries, is proving to be a hardship given the current layout of the site.
“My guess is the car carrier didn’t pull in far enough, and we’ll do our best to control it [in the future],” said Bavaro in response to Viola’s testimony about inventory being shuffled around on the public way. “For 50 years, we were allowed to offload into the street. We’ve tried to accommodate your wishes even before we pulled this special permit.”
Several of Viola’s council colleagues agreed the situation posed a potential threat to public safety, especially given that motorists tend to whip around the corner by the dealership when pulling onto Lexington Street from Cambridge Road.
According to City Council President Michael Concannon, while he understands the petitioners’ frustration at having to remove a prominent sales display area in order to implement a temporary fix to the problem, the issue merited the city’s attention.
“I do think it’s important to note that Lawless is trying to be a good neighbor. This is a very dangerous area. The fact cars are going onto Lexington Street is a concern,” said Concannon.
Ultimately, the council took no formal action regarding the proposed parking lot changes. However, should West Side residents continue to complain about inventory deliveries, the dealership will be called back to the Special Permits Committee, Viola and others warned.
