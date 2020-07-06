WOBURN - Though expecting COVID-19's budgetary impacts to last at least two years, Mayor Scott Galvin stressed his plans to temporarily bridge dwindling revenue streams with reserve funding instead of eating up some of Woburn's excess tax levy capacity.
During a recent budget hearing in City Hall, Galvin clarified his short-term plan to see the community through the pandemic by stipulating he has no intention to raise additional monies through taxation.
"We have built up our reserves over the past 10 years and we will definitely be using some [of that funding] as a bridge over the next to years to replace these revenues."
"We do have excess levy capacity, which again, is a sign of a [fiscally] strong community. We'll still have that [as a tool after this two year plan]," the City Hall CEO added.
Proposition 2 and 1/2, the state law which controls how much communities can raise real-estate and personal property taxes each year, prohibits cities and towns from hiking the tax levy by more than 2.5 percent year-over-year.
However, through prudent budget management, city officials in Woburn have been able to build up at least $18.9 million in extra levy space by routinely coming in below that 2.5 percent ceiling. The aspect of city's financial achievements is virtually unheard of in Massachusetts, where most communities automatically count on the full 2.5 percent levy increase without a second thought.
Since at least the tenure of Mayor Thomas McLaughlin, city leaders, citing a common goal of keeping Woburn affordable for both residents and businesses, have intentionally reined in yearly operating cost increases to be sure the city stays below the full 2.5 percent levy limit.
Galvin reminded the aldermen his position remains unchanged in regards to that unofficial policy after former City Council President Paul Denaro, the sole citizen to take advantage of the special public hearing on the FY"21 budget, suggested the city approve an emergency 1/12th spending plan.
According to Denaro, because there is so much uncertainty on the state level about the financial impacts of Governor Charles Baker's response to COVID-19, he worries the disastrous effects of the pandemic will be far worse than imagined.
With state officials still unable to estimate the true costs of the Commonwealth's months-long shutdown of the economy, Baker recently submitted an emergency interim budget to the state Legislature that will keep operations afloat through the first two months of FY'21.
Collecting less
Some state legislators, such as Winchester State Senator Jason Lewis, have warned state aid allocations could be at risk due to a likely revenue shortfall of at least $6 billion. Based upon recent figures released by the Mass. Department of Revenue, which tracks tax revenue data on a monthly basis, the state as of late June had collected at least $2.25 billion less than foreasted.
A large part of that shortfall is due to an mid-July extension granted for taxpayers to file their annual taxes, but with meal tax income streams interrupted by restaurant closures and a number of businesses shuttering permanently due to the economic shutdown, budget forecasters are suggesting the steep loss in revenues could be lasting.
Denaro believes Woburn officials should consider adopting the same 1/12th budget approach as the state in order to be certain of the city's own revenue projections. The Penny Lane resident was particularly concerned that a larger-than-anticipated budget shortfall could result in an adjustment where the city's excess levy capacity — instead of reserve funding — is used to plug the gap.
"I think the budget that was prepared is sound and well thought out," the former Alderman-at-large conceded. "But I would ask what you're gong to do in January when taxes have to be set. We don't know what are revenues will be."
"If the revenue shortfalls [substantially impact commercial property values], you'll have to shift that tax burden onto the residential. I"m here to say I'm opposed to that. I'm very fearful of it," he added.
Galvin later acknowledged that a number of surrounding cities and towns have adopted a 1/12th budget in light of the crisis. According to the mayor, Woburn's financial managers also considered that strategy, but ultimately determined the city had more than sufficient reserves to weather the economic downturn over the next couple of years.
Projecting the city will need to rely upon as much as $5.5 million in stabilization and free cash funding to shore up the FY'21 budget, City Auditor Charlie Doherty and others also estimating local receipts will plummet by $6 million next year. Unlike surrounding communities, some of which are holding out hope for a level-funded state aid allocation, Woburn's financial team has conservatively estimated those contributions could drop by as much as $2.5 million in FY'21.
"Some cities and towns are doing that," said Galvin. "I think we have a pretty solid grip on what most of our expenditures ail be in the city…[Trying to figure out the impacts of COVID-19] has been like a roller-coaster ride. There are up days and down days…But we're comfortable with what we're doing." added the mayor.
"We're projecting a very significant hit to our budget, [but] even by using [our savings], I feel they'll still be in excess of what our reserves should be," he added.
According to Moody's Financial Service, which last fall elevated Woburn's bond rating to an Aa3 status, the city in recent years has generated somewhere in the vicinity of $6 million in free cash on an annual basis while sitting on an estimated $42.1 million in total reserves.
In FY'19, according to city budget records, Woburn had approximately $18.9 million in excess levy capacity.
