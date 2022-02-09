WOBURN - COVID-19’s “Omicron” variant continued to relinquish its grip on the city in the final days of January, according to the latest data from the state.
According to a community-level pandemic report released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) late last week, Woburn recorded 165 new COVID-19 cases between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29. Those latest numbers reflect a more than seven-fold reduction from the record high 1,202 confirmed new cases recorded just three weeks earlier, when DPH released data covering citywide cases detected between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8.
With the latest DPH statistics confirming public health officials’ projections that the highly infective COVID-19 strain would burn itself out sometime in February, city officials continue to concentrate their response to the pandemic by concentrating on vaccination drives and increased local testing surveillance.
As part of those efforts, Mayor Scott Galvin and the Board of Health late last week announced plans to host a new vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Woburn Senior Center off of School Street.
The shots are being offered for free to any and all Woburn residents over the age of 12, but because there is only a limited supply of doses available, interested citizens must pre-register for the event.
The clinic will be held between 9 a.m and 12 p.m., and both primary vaccinations and booster shots will be offered. Those looking for additional information about how to register are encouraged to visit the City of Woburn’s website at woburnma.gov and click on the “COVID-19 vaccine booster and primary series clinic link” listed under the “Latest News” section of the homepage.
According to last Thursday’s DPH report, Woburn’s COVID-19 positivity rate, which peaked at 24.27 percent in early January, has now been steadily declining for three consecutive weeks now.
Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 29, the metric for Woburn calculated at 12.25 percent. The week prior, in DPH’s Jan. 27 report on local outbreak statistics, the city had a 18.82 percent positivity rate.
Woburns’ case incidence rate, an indicator that contrasts newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over a two-week period to population size, has also been in a free-fall since peaking in mid-January at 354.9. According to DPH, Woburn’s case incidence rate now stands at 94.3.
Also last Thursday, a separate report issued by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) indicated that a recent surge in school-related COVID-19 cases is subsiding.
Between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, according to DESE officials, a total of 60 local students and staff members tested positive for the viral contagion. Eight of those cases involved adult educators.
Just a week prior, the district had recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases that involved individuals with links to the school district.
Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 19, nearly 822 new local COVID-19 cases - including 135 infections involving school staffers - were linked back to Woburn Public School populations.
Since the COVID-19 contagion first crossed over in Woburn in March of 2020, a total of 9,611 residents have contracted the viral infection, according to state officials.
