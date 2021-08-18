WOBURN - The School Committee last night implemented an emergency universal masking policy that will require all students and staff members to wear masks for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.
During a hybrid meeting last night in the Joyce Middle School’s conference room, the School Committee voted unanimously in favor of instituting the masking mandate, which will apply to all persons within public school buildings.
The emergency order goes into effect immediately, meaning as of Tuesday night’s vote, all staff members, visitors, and students will be required to mask-up before entering any school building. Prior to last night’s meeting, the district’s masking policy was in line with the recommendations of the Mass. Department of Pubic Health and state education department, which late last month advised against universal masking mandates.
“The comfort of the few does not outweigh the public health needs of the many,” said School Committee member Colleen Cormier prior to last night’s decision. “We have a responsibility for the health and safety of all students and as such, should use all mitigation measures available to us.”
As part of Tuesday night’s vote, the School Committee agreed to revisit the masking mandate no later than Oct. 31 in order to see whether future vaccination rates and COVID-19 infection trends have improved enough to lift entirely or partially reverse the masking requirement for selected staff and student populations.
To ensure masking rules are fully clarified before classes resume in public schools on Sept. 9, the School Committee also agreed to hold a special meeting on Sept. 2 in order to flush out the specifics of a written policy. As part of that discussion, the elected officials are expected to consider what criteria would be used to reverse the mask mandate.
While Cormier and fellow School Committee member Andrew Lipsett came out as unabashed supporters of a masking mandate, various other school board members took a more pragmatic approach to the proposal, which was met with quite a bit of public pushback from citizens who spoke out against the initiative.
According to School Committee members Michael Mulrenan, Dr. John Wells and Chris Kisiel, while they understood the resistance to a universal masking mandate, they felt the sacrifice was justified in light of the district’s more pressing goal of returning all students back to the classroom full-time after more than a year of virtual and hybrid learning models.
“We really don’t have a lot of choices here. We’re about ready to start school and everybody wants the kids back in school,” said Mulrenan. “If that means wearing a mask for a limited time across the board, [I’m willing to vote in favor of requiring that].”
“These are the people who are paid to review [scientific literature and research studies]. We can evaluate all that [information too ourselves], but these are the people who are trained to evaluate it,” later said Dr. John Wells, who pointed out that various public health authorities and professional medical associations were recommending the imposition of universal masking mandates within school buildings. “This is an inconvenience, but it’s for the common good.”
Though ultimately voting in favor of the emergency mandate, School Committee member Patricia Chisholm did demand that the school board set aside a clear set of public health metrics to determine when such a masking policy should be lifted.
Chisholm, who has previously highlighted the toll other COVID-19 mitigation measures like virtual learning have taken on children’s mental health, also insisted that the School Committee take into account valid parental concerns about similar learning and social-emotional repercussions when considering the long-term future of the facial covering mandate.
“We [have impacts being causeed] on the other side too. It’s not just catching COVID-19 that’s effecting these kids,” said Chisholm. We need to make sure [people on both sides of the masking debate] feel like we’re caring for them.”
