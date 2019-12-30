WOBURN - The leadership and members of Woburn’s alcohol license holders, including restaurants and social clubs, are urged to have 20/20 vision in approaching the year 2020!
The three-member Woburn License Commission has given approval to 10 restaurants and clubs to have extended hours for New Year’s Eve in the traditional manner in the city.
In October, Chairman Thomas Skeffington and Woburn Police Dept. liaison to the License Commission John Murphy told restaurant owners and club leadership members at a mandatory meeting in City Hall that the proper paperwork is needed to get moving to get the extended hours.
And, at the recent December meeting, the group of 10 came forward to take advantage of the exception and a formal vote. Ch’m. Skeffington noted at one point the requests for special hours on the holidays can be submitted to the clerk of their commission (Gordon Vincent).
The extended hours means there can be alcohol service until 1 a.m. with all drinks “off the table” at 1:15 a.m. and the closure of the premises at 1:30 a.m. Skeffington at the time said that he did not want establishments in Woburn to stay open until 2 a.m.
Skeffington also noted the commission “is here to help” and he wanted people to let the commission know if any issues arise.
The special hours this New Year’s will be:
Clubs:
• Woburn/Stoneham Lodge of Elks #908,
295 Washington Street
• George A. Campbell American Legion Post #101,
194 Lexington Street
• Portuguese American Recreation Club,
81 Main Street
• St. Anthony Club of North Woburn,
1020R Main Street
• Woburn Moose, 4 Federal Street
Restaurants:
• Strega Prime, 100 Sylvan Road
• Woburn Bowladrome, 32 Montvale Avenue
• Fairways at Woburn Country Club/
Green’s Grille & Pub, 5 Country Club Way
• The Dog House Bar & Grille, 434 Main Street
• Scoreboard Sports Bar & Grill/Grand Ballroom, 15 Middlesex Canal Park Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.