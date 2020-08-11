WOBURN - Attorney General Maura Healey announced today that a for-profit cosmetology school based in Woburn has agreed to pay $35,000 to reimburse eligible students and resolve allegations that the school violated the AG’s for-profit school regulations.
Under the terms of an assurance of discontinuance filed in Suffolk Superior Court, Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics will pay $35,000 to resolve allegations that in certain instances the school failed to provide required disclosures to potential students and gave students information about job placement rates that was not calculated according to the state regulations.
State regulations require for-profit schools offering Massachusetts programs to provide certain disclosures to prospective students in advance of enrollment, including the cost of a program, the program’s graduation rate, and the percentage of students who are not paying their loans. Many for-profit schools are also required to list the percentage of students who obtained full-time permanent employment within their field of study.
The AG’s Office will contact eligible students regarding restitution. Assisting students who have been subjected to unfair or misleading practices by the for-profit school and student lending industry has been a top priority for AG Healey since taking office. Massachusetts residents who need help are urged to contact the Attorney General’s Student Loan Assistance Unit at 1-888-830-6277 or visit www.mass.gov/ago/studentloans for free help.
This matter is being handled by Maggie Wallace of Attorney General Healey’s Insurance and Financial Services Division.
