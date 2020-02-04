WOBURN - The City Council this week will begin considering a proposed $30 million fire department modernization plan that most notably calls for the construction of a new headquarters facility between Main Street and Forest Park Road by Showcase Cinemas.
During a meeting scheduled for tomorrow night in City Hall, the aldermen will start deliberations over a special permit petition that seeks authorization to construct a 36,000 square foot headquarters facility on 3.5 acres of parkland by Main and Forest Streets.
In related filings, City Council President Michael Anderson has sponsored a separate order that would appropriate roughly $23 million for the two-story headquarters building, which will include three garage bays with frontage by Middlesex Canal Park and Main Street. The same request also seeks another $7 million needed for proposed renovations to Station 1 off of Main Street, Station 5 off Lexington Street, and Station 4 off of Central Street.
Meanwhile, Anderson has also introduced a third order, which if approved, would petition the state Legislature to remove the Article 97 or parkland protections placed on the larger 35-acre parcel off Forest Park Road. In order to build a new headquarters on that land, both Beacon Hill pols and Governor Charles Baker are required to strip the Article 97 designation from the 3.5-acre site being eyed for the undertaking.
This week's regularly scheduled council meeting will begin on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in City Hall's council chambers. At a minimum, citizens and area abutters will have an opportunity to speak their mind on the special permit petition regarding the actual construction of the new headquarters building.
At the outset of 2020, Mayor Scott Galvin in his annual State-of-the-City address emphasized that his office would be looking to the City Council for approval of the Forest Street headquarters plans.
The city's Fire Station Building Committee last year announced it has stamped its approval on the comprehensive $30 million fire infrastructure modernization project. Besides erecting a new headquarters and making significant investments into existing fire houses, that plan calls for the eventual closure of of Stations 2 and 3.
Galvin's office first submitted initial construction plans and funding explanations to the council on Jan. 2. The larger 35-acre Forest Street parcel was first donated to the community back in 1895 for use as cemetery or public park. By breaking off the 3.5-acre parcel for the new public safety building, the majority of that land will remain in the city's custody for those express purposes.
With a net square floor area of 20,690 square feet, the main headquarters structure will contain new administrative offices, storage and locker areas, a new fitness room, and living quarters for shift commanders and as many as 15 rank-and-file firefighters. The project would also entail the construction of a second support building, standing 22-feet tall and containing 6,130 square feet, would would be used for maintenance of fire department apparatus and equipment.
The initial project design documents, prepared by DiNisco Design Architects, note that potential stormwater runoff issues will be addressed by installing a new drainage system that includes two underground infiltration systems by the headquarters' parking areas.
A total of three entrance/exits will be created at the site, where firefighters will be able to drive fire engines and ladder trucks directly into the building through a secondary rear garage access — thereby eliminating the need to back trucks into the bays.
Local officials say vehicular impacts can be managed through new light signals, which will be tied into a pre-existing traffic controller system.
"This intersection is controlled by a traffic signal and the fire station driveway will be incorporated into the signal. Traffic modifications will include additional traffic signal posts and signal heads for the station," the narrative attached to the special permit request explains.
The new public safety building will eventually replace the community's existing headquarters in Woburn's South End. The new facility would tentatively open in Sept. of 2021, based upon plans circulated by the Fire Station Building Committee last summer.
