WOBURN - With the whole neighborhood behind the legislation, the City Council swiftly approved a zoning change that will swap a host of Horn Pond area properties from a single-family to two-family district.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the elected officials voted unanimously in favor of a petition submitted by Lake Avenue residents Kevin and Susan Little to restore their property back to its original R2 zoning designation.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, who represents the longtime city residents, the zoning map amendment will allow the aging homeowners to eventually move relatives into a second dwelling unit so the couple can spend the rest of their golden years in the community where they raised a family.
The married couple’s residence, constructed back in 1975, sits on an approximate quarter-acre plot of land and contains a 2,293 square foot Colonial-style house with three bedrooms and a built-in garage.
Tarby later explained that when the petitioners first purchased their home at 36 Lake Avenue some four decades ago, their property sat within a two-family zoning district that included much of their home street and a handful of homes on Lake Terrace and Lake Circle. However, back in 1988 or 1989, a handful of neighbors, in an apparent attempt to block a proposed housing development, successfully lobbied city officials to lift the R2 label from much of the area.
In order to avoid running afoul of the state’s spot zoning prohibitions - which generally forbid individual properties with fewer than five acres to be rezoned to benefit a single landowner - the Littles convinced more than a dozen other abutters to join in on the petition.
“This petition seeks to amend the zoning map of the City of Woburn to rezone the applicants property along with eight other properties on Lake Avenue, five on Lake Terrace, and six on Lake Circle,” the Rubin and Rudman law partner explained.
“All of the properties in this petition were in the R2 zoning district until around 1985. Many of the families have lived in their homes for many years, and the applicants have been in their home for 40 years. Some have raised their families in Woburn and would like to convert to a two-family that will help them stay in their homes,” he added.
According to Ward 1 Councilor Joanne Campbell, whose district includes much of the neighborhood around Arlington Road, she is not normally a fan of rezoning legislation.
However, after speaking with dozens of area residents and conducting some research, she is convinced the legislation makes sense.
Specifically, she pointed out that many neighborhood dwellings are still being used as non-comforming two-family structures. Further offered assurances that sufficient protections are in place to prevent frenzied building activity in the area - as either a variance or special permit will be required to convert existing single-family homes into two-family dwellings in most circumstances - Campbell told her colleagues she is confident the zoning change won’t be abused.
“I’m normally apprehensive about supporting zoning changes in Woburn, but in this particular instance, I have to honestly say this is a unique circumstance,” the Ward 1 Councilor remarked. “Many of the homes are already two-families.”
“There are protections in place with the Board of Appeals (BOA) [needing to okay most petitions to convert single-family homes into two-famlies],” Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers later agreed. “I’ve never seen this may people agree to something like this since I’ve been on the council and I’m all for anything we can do to help residents stay within their homes.”
Every other council member also voiced support for the petition in light of the circumstances.
