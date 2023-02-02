WOBURN - Ignoring a judicial order that threatens to levy daily fines of at least $40,000 for every day the strike continues, defiant city educators returned to the picket lines this morning for the fourth consecutive day.
Acknowledging the city itself is draining $120,000 a day from municipal coffers to cover police details, lawyer and court fees, and other costs related to the work stoppage, Superior Court Associate Justice Maureen Mulligan on Wednesday declared striking teaches in contempt of court for refusing to return to their classrooms.
Her order, which was uploaded to the court system’s website last night, requires the Woburn Teachers’ Association (WTA) to pay its first $40,000 penalty by no later than 5 p.m. today. The fines will increase by $5,000 each day thereafter, meaning the WTA would have to post another $45,000 payment on Friday should the work stoppage continue for a fifth straight day.
“The strike is ongoing. WTA has not taken any steps to call off the strike or inform its members that this court has declared the strike unlawful and ordered the strike to cease,” Mulligan stated in her eight-page ruling. “Accordingly the WTA is in violation of the Injunction Order.”
Last night, WTA President Barbara Locke - furious that emergency contract talks had been called off at 7:45 p.m. in spite of the union’s willingness to continue negotiations late into the night - brushed off news of the judicial order while holding an impromptu press conference outside the Joyce Middle School.
Noting Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley had issued a robocall to parents calling off classes for Thursday while negotiators were still at the bargaining table, the union president lashed out at city leaders for being disingenuous in their claims about wanting to get a deal done.
“Here we go again. We’re here ready to bargain and school was called off while we were still negotiating,” the WTA officer lamented. “They don’t want to come to a deal.”
“I’m not worried about paying for it,” she later said of Mulligan’s latest court order. “We’re worried about the children and not paying fines.”
As the WTA and city leaders engage in a public relations battle and try to leverage that popular sentiment at the negotiating table, Mayor Scott Galvin last night took to the radio waves to explain the city’s position in regard to the deadlocked contract talks.
In an interview with WBZ radio host Dan Rea at around 9 p.m. last night, the mayor pointed out that the latest contract offers to local educators contain far more generous pay raises than what City Hall workers are receiving. Galvin also yet again blasted local teachers for illegally engaging in the now four-day-long strike action and partially blamed state union leaders at the Mass. Teachers Association (MTA) for encouraging the unlawful work stoppage.
“I’ve been the mayor for 14 years, and this is the fourth time I’ve been negotiating with teachers. On the city side, I’m also responsible for seven union contracts, and we’ve settled six of those. You try to give the same wage increases to all of the unions, and this is how we’re been dealing with teachers,” he said.
“Teachers have no right to go on strike and use the children as a bargaining chip in negotiations,” the city CEO later vented.
Mulligan, who on Monday night issued an injunction ordering WTA officers and all rank-and-file union members to end the strike immediately, had been asked by state and city attorneys earlier this week to levy a stiffer up front penalty of $50,000.
The original petition for a civil contempt finding, filed on Tuesday by state labor officials who sit on the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board (CERB), had also asked the court to heap a steeper $10,000 increase onto the penalty amount for each additional day teachers refuse to comply with the order.
However, in her ruling, issued in the wake of a Wednesday afternoon hearing on the proposed penalties, Mulligan argued the initial $40,000 fine and $5,000 per day escalation clause was more appropriate in light of the WTA’s limited financial holdings.
“Although there is a disagreement about whether the no strike provision in [state law] is fair to public employees, it is the law and must be followed. Similarly, orders of this court, such as the January 30, 2023 Injunction Order cannot be ignored,” wrote the Superior Court jurist. “[But] the court must balance the seriousness of the deliberate nature of the failure to comply with this court’s Injunction Order with the Defendants’ financial resources.”
Based off of court records, the WTA does not itself have the financial means to engage in a protracted strike campaign, now that the union is on the hook for massive fines. However, there are questions as to whether the Mass. Teachers Association (MTA) - the WTA’s parent organization - will steer additional resources to its local. Already, the MTA has provided legal assistance to Woburn’s striking teachers by sending its attorneys to represent the WTA in court proceedings and during earlier hearings before a state labor board.
According to court records, the WTA’s total savings reportedly amount to just $83,000 and in total, the local brings in about $41,000 in membership dues each year.
In her decision issued yesterday, Mulligan noted the Mass. Teachers Association (MTA) and the National Education Association - the WTA’s two parent organizations - are allocated around 90 percent of the total annual dues collected from each union member. In fact, of the $777 in yearly dues paid by rank-and-file teachers, the WTA receives just $70.
In a much-overlooked decision issued by CERB earlier this week, state labor officials have already accused the MTA of unlawfully assisting and encouraging educators involved in Woburn’s strike.
On Tuesday, CERB - the same board that originally ordered the WTA to cancel any planned strike activity on Jan. 28 - insinuated MTA officials have been helping local teachers prepare for the strike for some time.
Arguing that alleged illegal support now continues, the MTA was ordered to halt all such activity.
“The MTA and its officers shall immediately cease and desist from inducing, encouraging, or condoning any strike,” CERB ruled in a Jan. 31 decision.
MTA officials, who insist their “mutual aid” actions in support of the WTA are lawful, made it clear yesterday that they will not be complying with the order.
“These acts of solidarity are our foundational ethical and legal obligations as union leaders,” said MTA President Max Page in a prepared statement on Wednesday.
“[W]e have no control or authority to direct or coerce the members of the Woburn Teachers Association to return to the classroom, nor would we ever contemplate directing any member to stop advocating for their schools and their students at the bargaining table,” the union leader added.
