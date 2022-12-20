WOBURN - A gas company official advised the City Council that it could be more than a year-and-a-half away from installing a new gas line along a still unbuilt section of New Boston Street.
During the council’s latest gathering in City Hall, City Clerk Lindsay Higgins advised the elected officials that National Grid representatives Diana Cuddy is still trying to work out final details on the proposed utility work associated with the New Boston Street bridge project.
Back in August, National Grid filed its original grant-of-location application with the City Council seeking permits to install roughly 1,900 linear feet of new two-inch plastic mains along the new roadway. According to Cuddy, she has since sought repeated continuances on the public hearing because the scope and location of the work - which is being coordinated with state transportation agencies - is still in a state of flux.
The utility company has been trying to keep DPW Director Jay Duran appraised of any major changes to the project.
“We will have to move an existing main to accommodate a MassDOT road relocation project both in terms of grade and elevation,” Cuddy explained in a Dec. 2 memo to the council. “Once this phase of work is completed, we can go in to the second phase of the job which is to extend the main into a new street that will feed a future subdivision.”
“The road that this main will be installed in does not exist yet, and may not exist for 18 months. The grade is changing several feet and they are building a retaining wall,” she further elaborated.
The council voted unanimously to continue the public hearing on the request until Jan. 7.
Along similar lines, the council will also wait until 2023 to pick up deliberations over an unrelated National Grid request involving the installation of 60 feet of new gas piping along Grape Street by Albany Street.
With the council likewise hearing little about the Grape Street plans since the application was first filed in August, Cuddy in her memo to the council apologized for not addressing the project delays sooner.
According to the company representative, she and other National Grid representatives have been tied up in recent weeks while trying to wrap-up its 2022 construction season.
“For many reasons It has taken several weeks to coordinate [a final site meeting] but now that our construction season is winding down, I have been assured that the NGrid supervisor for each job will be able to meet on site with the DPW Director this month,” the company spokesperson explained.
S. End garage owner faces permit review
Though not elaborating on the reasons for the review, Ward 2’s Richard Gately asked his peers to call representatives from a luxury car storage facility in the South End to a Special Permits Committee to discuss alleged violations of their permits.
The council voted unanimously and without debate to approve Gately’s resolve, which relates to the special permit issued to Sonar Drive’s Garage 42 Degrees, LLC.
Back in Nov. 2019, when the special permit was first issued, many proponents of the business believed the exotic car storage facility was a perfect use for an industrial building by the Blueberry Hill Road area. The venture involves the storage of as many as 55 luxury cars within a 20,160 square foot warehouse.
When the permit was first issued back in 2019, Gately, concerned about potential trucking and noise complaints, warned the petitioners that their building is situated in close proximity to South End area residents who live on Bradford Road and Leonard Street.
Car sales licenses
Also during the recent gathering, the City Council included the renewal of various first and second class sales licenses. First class license renewals were granted to the following firms:
• Washington Street’s Mobility Works;
• Woburn Foreign Motors at 394 Washington Street;
• Merrimac Street’s C.N. Wood Company, Inc.;
• and Woodco Machinery, Inc. at 22 North Maple Street.
Second class sales licenses were issued to the folllowing companies:
• McSheffrey Auto Sales at 878 Main Street;
• Woburn Square Mobil at 23 Pleasant Street;
• Woburn Classic Auto Sales at 13 Fowle Street;
• Route 16 Auto Broker at 280 Salem Street;
• Velozo Enterprises, Inc. dba Rogers Radiator, 936 Main Street; • McDermottroe Auto Sales at 229 Lexington Street;
• George’s Auto Body of Woburn at 19 Jefferson Avenue,
• Montvale Service at 289 Salem Street;
• Bob McSheffrey Auto Sales at 880 Main Street;
• Burke’s Garage at 71 Main Street;
• Woburn Glass Co. at 243 Main Street;
• Ollie’s Service Center at 310 Main Street;
• and Woburn Gas & Service, Inc. at 545 Main Street.
