WOBURN - With the weekly influx in new COVID-19 cases on the verge of dipping back below the triple-digits for the first time since last November, Woburn’s School Committee will on Thursday begin debating the future of masking in local schools.
During a well-publicized press conference last week, Mass. Governor Charles Baker and state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley revealed that a statewide school masking order will lapse on Feb. 28.
Per the announcement, local School Committees - after having the authority over masking rules stripped from them by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) last summer - will once again be handed the political hot potato of deciding whether to extend community-specific facial covering guidelines.
Based on an agenda posted for this Thursday’s School Committee meeting, Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley is expected to begin that masking conversation after giving an update on the latest statistics surrounding the district’s pandemic response. The regularly scheduled meeting, which Mayor Scott Galvin is also expected to attend, will begin in the Joyce Middle School conference room at 7:30 p.m.
Given that the masking discussion is likely to generate widespread public interest, school officials have asked Woburn Public Media Center officials to broadcast the meeting live via the public access studio’s You Tube Channel.
The debate over masking rules in local schools comes as the latest data from DESE suggests that the district has survived the worst of the “Omicron” variant surge that resulted in dozens of staffing absences in the weeks after Christmas vacation.
According to DESE data released last Thursday, between Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, a total of 27 local students and staff members tested positive for the viral contagion. Four of those cases involved adult educators.
Just a week prior, the district had recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases that involved individuals with links to the school district.
During the height of the latest COVID-19 surge, which for local schools transpired between Dec. 23 and Jan. 19, nearly 822 new local COVID-19 cases - including 135 infections involving school staffers - were linked back to Woburn Public Schools populations.
The weeks-long retreat in school-related COVID-19 cases is being matched by plummeting weekly infection totals across the community.
According to a report released late last week by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Woburn recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5. Those latest citywide numbers reflect a drastic reduction from the weekly tally recorded during the peak of the Omicron variant surge between Jan. 2 and Jan. 15, when at least 2,063 residents tested positive for the virus.
Woburn’s COVID-19 positivity rate, which reached a record high 24.27 percent between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8, has now been dropping rapidly for the past month.
Per the latest DPH report, the metric for Woburn now stands at 7.46 percent, representing a near 5 percent drop from last week’s 12.25 percent rate.
Woburn’s case incidence rate, an indicator that contrasts newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over a two-week period to population size, has also been in a free-fall since peaking in early January at 354.9. According to DPH, Woburn’s case incidence rate now stands at 49.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.