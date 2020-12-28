WOBURN - Not surprisingly given that more than half of the state’s cities and towns now share the same label, Woburn retained its stigmatic COVID-19 "red" status, according to a weekly public health report.
With the city’s active COVID-19 caseload jumping by more than 260 cases over a weeklong span, according to the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), the community got slapped for a sixth consecutive week last Thursday with the state's high-risk outbreak classification.
The community enjoyed a brief respite from the “red” classification in early November, when DPH revised its community-level reporting methodology to include higher active COVID-19 case thresholds for each of its color-coded labels.
However, like many of its neighbors, Woburn’s break from the “red” label proved short-lived as a second wave of COVID-19 infections intensified across much of the United States.
As reported by DPH late last week, the weekly increase in new positive test results shot Woburn’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections over the 2,000-case threshold.
Specifically, a total of 2,222 Woburnites have tested positive for COVID-19 since the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes the disease first crossed over the community’s borders in mid-March.
State health officials, who recorded 508 new COVID-19 cases across the municipality in the seven-days prior to releasing the weekly report on Christmas Eve, say over a longer two-week period, DPH began tracking 217 "active" infections involving local residents.
Woburn’s daily case incidence rate, once considered the most important community-level measurement calculated by DPH, also climbed in last Thursday's report from 78.8 to 87.4.
The metric, compiled over a 14-day period, compares the total number of active or infective COVID-19 cases to a city’s overall population. In order to fairly compare small and large communities, that figure is then baselined to a presumed population level of 100,000 residents.
In contrast to current case incidence rates, Woburn’s initial rate was determined to be 2.9 on August 12, which was the first time the state issued the weekly COVID-19 report with the new metrics and color-coded classification system. Since that same August report was issued, Woburn’s total COVID-19 caseload has more than tripled from 682 to 2,222 confirmed infections.
The surge in new COVID-19 cases is not being accompanied with a rise in case positivity rates, which last Thursday stayed level at around 8.4 percent. The flatlining trend could reflect a jump in the number of local residents seeking out testing for the viral infection since Mayor Scott Galvin and others began urging citizens to take advantage of a free testing clinic being offered every Saturday at the Showcase Cinemas property off of Route 28.
Over the past two weeks, according to the DPH report, Woburn residents have been tested for COVID-19 at least 6,861 times. That two-week total represents a near five-fold increase in testing since DPH first began listing community-level testing numbers in its weekly COVID-19 reports last summer.
Based on the report, 577 of those samples came back with positive results. When compared with the "active" 508-person caseload, that total datapoint shows that roughly 12 percent of Woburn residents who sought out testing over the past two weeks had already contracted and "recovered" from the viral infection.
Since last March, a total of 47,975 novel coronavirus tests can be tied back to local citizens, some of whom have been tested multiple times in order to be released from isolation and quarantine orders.
