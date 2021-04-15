WOBURN - Representatives from Woburn Mall redeveloper Edens LLC recently unveiled plans to replace a 10-screen cinema complex with a pair smaller restaurant buildings and a multi-use green space that includes short-term retail container spaces, a beer garden, and a stage and skating rink area.
During the most recent gathering of the City Council in City Hall, Burlington attorney Mark Vaughan, representing Edens LLC, explained economic restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have decimated the movie theatre industry over the past year.
As a result, Edens, which had hoped to anchor part of its new Woburn Village project with a garage building that was to be topped by the movie theatre and a restaurant with rooftop dining, wants to scrap that development element.
"The cinema industry in particular has been hit very had by the pandemic. While that might be disappointing to some of us who are movie buffs, Edens is still committed to preventing that area from becoming barren," Vaughan explained.
"We're not looking to [surrender entirely] our rights to that cinema building, but it would be significantly reduced in size moving forward," added the area lawyer, who explained Edens officials may still pursue a smaller theater venue should the industry recover.
In the stead of the multi-story garage/cinema space, Edens officials propose constructing two smaller restaurant buildings, including a 5,000 square foot Tavern in the Square eatery that will have a rooftop dining area. The Tavern in the Square build-out will be replacing the more upscale Broadway eatery previously planned for the cinema building.
The second space, to feature a large outdoor dining space, will house a Surf Seafood restaurant.
According to Brad Dumont, Edens managing director for the real-estate management firm's northeast region, the remaining portion of the undeveloped cinema building will be created into a green space with sitting areas and a handful of prefabricated "pop-up" retail spaces.
That blend of retail containers for short-term rentals could feature days-long special events by large clothing merchandisers, free classes put on by local yoga and personal fitness studios, or even be rented by technology firms and other innovators looking to gauge "Main Street" interest in their products.
Though unsure of how successful those "pop-up" rental spaces will become, Dumont told the council he is gambling that the same forces that accelerated predicted changes to the movie theater industry will also drive demand for more flexible "brick-and-mortar" leasing options as the retail industry reinvents itself post COVID-19.
"As you enter that space, it could become that evolving thing where you don't know what's going on in those containers [and want to check it out to see what's happening]," the Edens representative explained. "One day it could be a spinning class and the next day a [new] clothing rollout."
That last section of the green space will function like a City Common, where musical performances or "movie nights" can be held by a stage area. The development team also envisions erecting a skating rink in the space during the winter months, while a trellis area is being contemplated that could double as a beer garden or farmer's market area.
"This is not an insignificant amount of money to invest in a green space," Dumont said.
Ultimately, the City Council was receptive to the redesign, but referred the matter to its Special Permits Committee for additional scrutiny.
