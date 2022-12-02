WOBURN - To the dismay of city negotiators, the rank-and-file members of Woburn’s Teachers Association (WTA) this week overwhelmingly rejected a three-year contract offering the educators a 10 percent pay hike.
In a rare break from the city’s usual policy of remaining silent about developments in unsettled contract talks, Mayor Scott Galvin and the School Committee yesterday lamented the voting outcome on Nov. 28, when rank-and-file members of the city’s largest collective bargaining unit refused the offer.
According to the city leaders, their latest proposal not only included better overall compensation terms, but also addressed a number of other demands being made by the WTA.
“[T]he Committee and Mayor Galvin agreed to three of the WTA’s revised language changes in full. The Committee has also agreed to provide updated language related to the two remaining contractual items, which we believe will alleviate their concerns,” Galvin and the School Committee responded yesterday in a prepared statement.
"Additionally, on Nov. 28, the Committee provided an increased financial offer, which included raises totaling 10% over three years, with nearly half being allocated in the first year. Also included in this offer was a previously agreed upon increase to the membership’s yearly 403b contribution, as well as a significant increase in tuition reimbursement,” the local officials added.
Monday’s vote marked the second time in November that rank-and-file members of the WTA rejected proposed memorandums-of-agreement (MOA) reached by negotiators on both sides. Previously, WTA’s officers on Oct. 26 agreed to bring a proposed settlement offer to its members, but that MOA was similarly rejected by a vote on Nov. 2.
The city’s teachers, who have been picketing outside of schools to protest the stalemated contract talks, have also been taking to social media to criticize the process. WTA representatives have similarly been outlining their demands via the union’s webpage.
“We will not accept an unreasonable contract,” defiant WTA members stated in a social media post on Nov. 19.
“Woburn Educators in a rare occurrence and in overwhelming numbers voted 98% against an unreasonable contract proposal from the Mayor and School Committee. We need a fair contract that helps us support our students,” WTA leaders also recently stated in response to the first contract offer to be rejected in November.
The current talks are aimed at settling a multi-year contract with the city’s classroom educators, whose last three-year contract expired in Sept. of 2020. Since that time, teachers and a handful of other school unions have signed a handful of short-term MOA’s that covered compensation rates and modified working conditions imposed in local schools due to the arrival of COVID-19.
The last three-year contract offered teachers a six-percent raise over the term of the agreement. Elementary school teachers were also granted new prep and planning time benefits, which were provided by offering new art and music classes to longer students.
Besides the suite of financial benefits recently offered to WTA, the city’s latest deal also included promises to include five new professional development days prior to the start of school.
According to Galvin and other members of the negotiating team, though disheartened by this week’s vote, the city remains committed to reaching an amicable agreement.
"The Committee respects the tremendous effort, talent and dedication of our faculty and all they do for our students. We remain firmly committed to working toward a resolution so that all parties may continue their steadfast work of providing the best possible educational experience to Woburn Public School students,” the city officials stated.
This ‘reporter’ fails to mention that teachers got a 1% raise last year and that they are asking them to work 5 additional days(1 week). Which is equivalent to almost a 3% increase in the work year. So let’s be clear….it’s 11% over 5 years with an increase of 2.7% in the school year. That equates to a 2% per year raise. Ok now cue up all the teachers are overpaid comments.
Correction 11% over 4 years. Also I’m not sure why this reporter uses the word ‘promised’ when talking about adding a week to the teachers year as if it is a concession by the mayor. If his editor said to him I ‘promise’ you can work more hours for the same pay would he be delighted?
