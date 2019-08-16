WOBURN - Having replaced much of its apparatus over the past five years, the city's fire department would obtain money for a new engine truck under a recently submitted capital budget request.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, the City Council voted unanimously and without debate to refer Mayor Scott Galvin's proposed $3.3 million capital spending to the Finance Committee.
In correspondence accompanying the requested appropriation, which would come from the city's stabilization fund, Galvin noted that close to $700,000 will be slated towards the community's fire department. The majority of that funding will pay for the acquisition of a new fire engine, which would cost around $650,000.
The fire force would also be able to upgrade its self-contained breathing apparatus, a type of personal safety equipment that provides first responders with an oxygen source when responding to structural blazes.
"As you recall, the capital items we discussed in committee address a number of important issues facing city departments," Galvin noted in an Aug. 1 letter to the council. "They include upgrades to equipment at the DPW, the installation of energy efficient heating at the Senior Center, upgrades to the City Hall data server, paving the police department parking lot, and the purchase of a new fire engine pumper."
The allocation towards the fire department, if approved by the City Council, would come as the mayor has also fast-tracked a comprehensive plan to overhaul the public safety department's building infrastructure.
Specifically, earlier this month, members of the city's Fire Station Building Committee advanced a $25 million proposal to erect a new central fire headquarters off of Forest Street by the Showcase Cinemas complex. In addition, another $6.75 million would be appropriated for major renovations at the community's South End, East Woburn, and West Side fire houses.
The city's two remaining fire houses (Station 2 in North Woburn and Station 3 in Central Square) would be shuttered.
The modernization plan for the fire department would not be funded through the mayor's annual pay-as-you-go capital budget, which caps individual departmental expenditures at $1 million.
However, in his recent memo to the council, the mayor, who has been criticized by rank-and-file firefighters for ignoring the public safety department's needs, underscored that since 2014 his annual capital budgets have included requests for four new fire engines.
In fact, since 2013, Galvin's supplemental capital budgets have included millions of dollars for the acquisition of several new fire engines, a new bucket truck, a new ladder truck, new turnout gear, and two command vehicles.
Capital budgets
Since first being sworn in as Woburn's CEO in 2010, Galvin has regularly sought mid-year appropriations, outside of the annual operating budget, to address citywide capital needs that have ranged from the purchase of new police cruisers and DPW dump trucks to the improvement of school security measures by installing new doors and locking fixtures.
In contrast to more significant multi-million dollar infrastructure and building projects, such as the Woburn Public Library addition or the construction of the new Hurld-Wyman School, Galvin relies upon stabilization accounts and reserve funding sources such as free cash to cover the costs of the more regular capital appropriations.
Generally, the annual pay-as-you-go capital spending plans have ranged between $2 to $3 million, but last year, the council approved a $4.1 million budget — the largest-ever sought during the city executive's tenure.
This year, only City Engineer Jay Corey's office would receive more capital money than the fire department. With proposed funding to that City Hall department exceeding $800,000, the largest line-item would be a $650,000 allotment for the demolition of the old Plympton School. The DPW would also benefit significantly under this year's spending plan, with some $530,000 being slated towards the department.
Seeking funding for a variety of playground renovations and districtwide technology upgrades, the school department would receive some $491,000.
The full list of proposed capital items, broken down by department, is as follows:
City Clerk
• Dog licensing software for $2,200
Council on Aging/Senior Center
• $4,000 for the costs of a heating/cooling efficiency program
• $60,000 to replace the Senior Center's heating system
Department of Public Works
• $45,000 for a new hot top roller;
• $50,000 for drainage system maintenance
• $50,000 for a garage utility truck
• $60,000 to paint the exterior of City Hall
• $100,000 for a mini-excavator
• $225,000 for a "snow fighter"
Engineering department
• $17,000 for site cleanup work at Leland Park
• $25,000 to prepare a Columbus Rd. and Kennedy Park drainage study
• $27,500 for stormwater management planning
• $108,000 for a Horn Pond fish ladder
• $650,000 for the demolition of the old Plympton School
Fire Department
• $10,000 for Scott air bottles
• $38,000 to upgrade self-contained breathing systems
• $650,000 for a new fire engine
Information Technology
• $25,000for a citywide technology "refresh cycle"
• $175,000 for the purchase of new City Hall datacenter servers
Building Department
• $14,000 for a new copying machine
Woburn Public Library
• $20,000 for landscaping
Parks and Recreation
• $44,000 for a new utility truck with a plow
Planning Department
• $10,000 for new office furniture
Police Department
• $10,000 for bullet-proof vests
• $60,000 for portable radio equipment
• $110,690 to repave the police station parking lot
• $188,000 for the acquisition of new police cruisers
Recreation Commission
• $10,000 for new backstops at Weafer Park
• $15,000 for new pool filters
• $20,000 for a new Ferullo Field dog park
School department
• $175,000 for systemwide technology upgrades
• $83,000 for a new Reeves School playground
• $40,000 to replace stairwell railings inside the White School
• $70,000 for White School playground equipment
• $75,000 for districtwide gymnasium safety repairs
• $45,000 for new baseball dugouts at Woburn Memorial High School.
