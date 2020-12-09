WOBURN - Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley ordered the suspension of in-person learning at WMHS after 14 students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
In a letter addressed to local families on Sunday afternoon, the superintendent explained he is temporarily implementing a full remote-learning model for all high schoolers for a period of one-week out of an abundance of caution.
Per his directive, WMHS is scheduled to resume its hybrid learning model on Dec. 14.
The action by the district's top administrator marks the first time the community has closed an entire educational facility due to COVID-19 cases since the September start of the 2020-2021 school year.
"Specifically, there are 8 students and 6 staff at WMHS who have tested positive," said the superintendent of the confirmed cases.
"Since the global pandemic began, I have pledged to respond quickly and definitively as circumstances warrant in order to provide a safe, in-school learning environment for students and staff. I feel this decision continues to demonstrate our commitment to our first priority, which is and always has been, the safety and well being of our students and staff," the superintendent later remarked in the correspondence.
Crowley over the weekend emphasized there is no evidence that the virus is actively spreading amongst the student body due to exposure to infected individuals while attending classes.
Instead, he was ordering the closure because of a high number of individuals, including educators, who are being ordered into a protective quarantine as a result of contact tracing by the Board of Health and other public health authorities.
Under state and federal guidelines, so-called "close contacts" or persons who have been exposures to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer, are required to serve a 14-day quarantine.
According to the Mass. Department of Public Health, because individuals sometimes don't learn about a positive result until days after being tested, contact tracers, when identifying who should be quarantined, are asked to identify any extended exposures that occurred between the present-day and the two-days before a test sample was given.
It's unclear exactly how many WMHS staffers and students have been quarantined as a result of the latest positive cases.
"As I am sure you know, we cannot provide specific information about members of our school community who tested positive," the superintendent advised the public on Sunday. "These positive cases did result in students and staff being identified as close contacts and they have all been notified."
Besides addressing the reversion to a remote-learning format at WMHS, Crowley also explained that as of last weekend, the following other district-related COVID-19 cases were disclosed:
• At the Reeves School, five students and one staffer have tested positive;
• Two cases involving Hurld-Wyman students;
• And four student cases at the Kennedy Middle School.
State and city officials have resisted the closure of in-person learning in the face of what is being described as a second-wave of COVID-19 infections across the country and much of Europe in recent months.
Specifically, Mass. Governor Charles Baker, as well as Department of Education and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, have insisted that children are safe within school buildings due to rigid facial covering and social distancing guidelines.
Mayor Scott Galvin and Crowley, pointing out that local data has yet to indicate the virus is being spread within school facilities, have made similar arguments since the district resumed classes on Sept. 21.
"It is important to note that we have not seen any evidence of “in school” transmission," Crowley wrote in his letter to parents last Sunday.
According to data provided by the City of Woburn, children and teenagers represent about 10 percent of the 1,630 local residents who have tested positive since the community logged its first novel coronavirus case last March.
Specifically, according to the Board of Health, as of last Thursday, 179 Woburn citizens under 20 — a demographic which includes college-aged residents who are no longer enrolled in the school district — had been diagnosed with the viral disease as of Dec. 3.
Though the number of children and teenagers to test positive for COVID-19 has risen nine-fold since around the start of the school year on Sept. 21, when about 20 individuals aged 19 and younger had tested positive for the contagion, working-aged adults have proven more likely to contract the virus.
As of Dec. 3, persons aged between 20 and 59 represented approximately 60 percent of all confirmed community COVID-19 infections to date.
Since Sept. 16, when Woburnites aged 80 and older represented the highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, local residents aged between 30 and 39 have overtaken the elderly as the largest COVID-19 demographic with 275 individuals in that age range testing positive for the virus.
A comparison of COVID-19 numbers by age group on Sept. 16 (five days before the resumption of school) and Dec. 3 follows below:
Age group Sept. 16 Dec. 3
Under 19 20 179
20-to-29 109 272
30-to-39 125 275
40-to-49 90 215
50-to-59 90 198
60-to-69 83 168
70-to-79 45 77
80-plus 151 169
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.