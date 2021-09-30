WOBURN - This may be just the reason for some to jump on the New England Revolution and Andrew Farrell band wagon.
What and who some may ask?
The Woburn Memorial High School boys and girls soccer teams, both enjoying great seasons as well, now know the answer.
Ask and it might be received.
William Comeiro of Woburn, through his work in Boston, has had a chance to meet and know Andrew Farrell of the New England Revolation pretty well.
So he asked Farrell … any chance the boys and girls soccer teams from Woburn high school might be able to take in a Revolution game… like with a group rate.
The response was amazing.
With Comeiro basically expecting a "yea I will look into it," Farrell said definitively it will be taken care of.
"He is the most sincere person I have ever met," Comeiro said of Farrell.
Comero has bit of a vested interest as he has twin children, Meadow Comeiro and William Comeiro IV, who are captains for the girls and boys teams at Woburn Memorial High School, respectively.
So he asked Farrell if taking the two teams to a Revolution game might be a possibility.
Andrew Farrell is the central defender of the New England Revolution professional soccer team. He is an unbelievable player.
On the day the boys and girls teams from Woburn were invited to the game by Farrell (September 18th), the night was dedicated to him for his achievements both on and off the field.
The Woburn boys and girls soccer teams now know why.
"HIm going out of his way to do something" was unbelievable, Comeiro said.
Comeiro said he simply got a text from Farrell saying it was taken care.
A total of 55 tickets were waiting and Woburn Memorial High School Athletic Director Jim Duran was told of the great offer and said he would be able to get a bus for the players.
Meadow Comeiro and William Comeiro IV are seniors and captians on both teams.
Their connection as siblings as well as other friendships between the teams was the initial catalyst for them to combine activities.
"I recently met Andrew Farrell and contacted him to inquire about attending a game and what a group rate would be?" said Comeiro.
"Instead of doing what I asked he said " I've got this" and proceeded to acquire 55 tickets for us all to attend his special night, at no cost to us," Comeiro said.
"It was amazing. His achievements and generosity are something to admire and I'm still in shock of his accessibility and willingness to do for others," Comeiro said.
Comeiro noted the New England Revolution are a serious contender, if not the top contender, for the Major League Soccer title this year.
Farrell, 29, may wear number 2 but is currently number 1 in the hearts of some Woburn soccer fans.
With Tom Brady moving on to Tampa (as everyone knows) and Big Papi retiring, maybe there is someone new to look up to on the New England sports scene.
"He is the Tom Brady of the organization," said Cormiero.
