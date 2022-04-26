WOBURN - With the indicator already breaking through the key threshold in neighboring communities, Woburn’s COVID-19 positivity rate crept closer to a dreaded 5 percent range in recent days.
According to a weekly pandemic report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health, Woburn’s positivity rate was most recently measured at 4.51 percent, based upon infection data collected between April 3 and April 16.
Since DPH’s March 17 report, when the local positivity rate reached a 2022 low of 1.29 percent, public health officials have been monitoring a steady uptick in regional COVID-19 infections.
Though Woburn’s positivity rate has basically treaded sideways most recently - two weeks ago the rate was pegged at 4.38 percent - the slow but steady march towards the 5 percent level is bad news for the municipality, as both state and federal health officials have long viewed that threshold as the dividing line between moderate and severe disease outbreaks.
Presently, Woburn is still fairing better than some of its immediate neighbors, as Stoneham’s positivity rate surpassed the 5 percent threshold two weeks ago and now stand at 5.81 percent. In a similar situation, Reading’ health officials reported a positivity rate of 6.11 percent as of last Thursday’s DPH report.
Over the past two weeks, the city recorded at least 135 new COVID-19 infections, based upon DPH data, with 66 of those positive test results occurring between April 10 and April 16.
Also nearly doubling since the start of this month is Woburn’s case incidence rate, which now stands at 23.2. A week prior, the indicator was pegged at 21.
Though seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 caseloads, Woburn’s current outbreak metrics are still well below the record highs recorded earlier this winter, when positivity rates climbed to 24 percent and the average daily incidence rate peaked at 354.
According to another report released late last week by state education officials, local school officials also continue to see a sustained influx of newly reported COVID-19 cases.
According to the latest figures from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), a total of 30 school-related cases in Woburn were reported to public health officials between April 7 and April 13. At least eight of the newest cases involved adult staffers.
The DESE data does not specify whether students and teachers are contracting the virus in the classroom or outside school environments. However, the weekly reports do show a substantial jump in cases over the past two weeks - at least 17 such infections were counted between March 31 and April 6.
Nine district-related cases were logged in the district between March 24 and March 30, while just a pair of infections were reported between March 17 and March 23.
Since Woburn ended a districtwide masking mandate on Feb. 28, at least 59 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Woburn has now recorded more than 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.