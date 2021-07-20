WOBURN - The City Council last week again took no action on a proposal by Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to take over the former D’Angelo’s sandwich shop off of Mishawum Road.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the aldermen voted unanimously to continue until Aug. 10 the public hearing on the special permit request. Local attorney Mark Salvati, representing the Florida-based fast-food eatery, has previously advised the council that his client is awaiting the results of a traffic study commissioned earlier this summer.
“A communication was received from the petitioner’s attorney requesting a continuance until Aug. 10,” explained City Council President Edward Tedesco.
As has been the case since the special permit application was first introduced to the council in early June, no members of the public spoke during last week's public hearing.
If approved, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen would take over a portion of the old 3,739 square foot commercial building that is shared with a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise at 305 Mishawum Rd.
The larger parcel, which sits across the street from the Woburn Village redevelopment by Commerce Way, also includes a hotel and the old Joes American Bar and Grille restaurant.
The petitioner is before the City Council because a special permit is required for all fast-food restaurants operating within the community.
Founded in New Orleans Louisiana in 1972, the restaurant chain was formerly known as Popeyes Chicken and Biscuits before it changed its name a number of years ago.
There are reportedly more than 3,100 Popeyes eateries across the country, including six in Massachusetts. The closest franchises to Woburn are situated in Lowell and in Boston by Fenway Park.
The chain’s proposed move to Mishawum Road comes as one of its biggest competitors, Chick-fil-A, has established a foothold in the city after opening a restaurant about two years ago in the nearby Woburn Landing site off of Washington Street.
