WOBURN – Superintendent Matthew Crowley is pleased to share that Woburn Public Schools welcomed new teachers to the District during an orientation program this week.
In total, 40 new teachers attended the orientation on Aug. 29 and 30.
The new teachers learned about Woburn Public Schools and the community, and toured the buildings within the District.
Additionally, teachers met their District mentors and the entire administrative team, learned about available technology in the District, reviewed the District's strategic plan, and more.
The new teachers also had a chance to socialize with their new colleagues and make connections before the official start of the school year.
"Teacher Orientation is a great way to get new staff members acclimated to the District and the community before the first day of school, and we are so grateful for the enthusiasm that the teachers exhibited during this two-day event," Superintendent Crowley said. "We wish all the new teachers in Woburn a very warm welcome and a successful school year ahead."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.