WOBURN - After masterfully steering the high school through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, WMHS Principal Jessica Callanan just revealed she will end her seven-year tenure in Woburn.
In a message sent out to parents and students over the weekend, Callahan advised the WMHS community that she is pursing a new “professional opportunity” shortly after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 academic year.
According to the US Army veteran, her departure will come a few weeks after the WMHS Class of 2022 receives their diplomas during a new Friday night graduation ceremony format.
“I also write this evening to share that I have decided to pursue another professional opportunity, commencing in July of 2022,” Callahan explained. “It has been an honor to serve as the principal of Woburn Memorial High School. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the students, parents, faculty, staff, and the community stakeholders.
“Woburn will forever hold a special place in my heart. Rest assured, for the remainder of the school year, I will maintain a focus on our mission and will remain steadfast in my commitment to the WMHS community,” added the high school principal.
Back in the spring of 2016, Woburn’s School Committee wooed the West Point military academy graduate away from Salem High School to replace retiring WMHS Principal Joseph Finigan.
After graduating from West Point and rising to the rank of captain while serving in the US Army between 1998 and 2003, Callahan began her career in the education sector by accepting a job as a history teacher in New Jersey.
She would then enroll in Seton Hall University in 2006 to pursue a degree in the education field, and in 2010, she left her teaching position in New Jersey to become the dean of students at a Salem, Mass. charter school.
In 2012, she changed positions to become a housemaster at Salem High School, and she obtained her certificate in advanced graduate studies for education administration from the Mass. College of Liberal Arts in 2013.
Besides holding various education field degrees, Callahan also has a bachelor’s degree in international politics from West Point and a master’s degree in international relations from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas.
During Callanan’s tenure in Woburn, central office administrators and the School Committee have praised the WMHS principal for her ability to work effectively with an increasingly diverse student population.
Most recently, the principal has proven successful in leading WMHS through several difficult and chaotic pivots between various remote, hybrid, and in-person learning formats enacted throughout the COVID-19 era.
