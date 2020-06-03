THE BROADWAY is up in lights these days (lower right) on the marquee to the entrance to the new Woburn Village (formerly the Woburn Mall and Akeson’s sandpit) area. They are also advertising there will be a rooftop bar & restaurant in the 55,000 sq. foot facility. Timberlane Construction is now well into the makeover of the area to add a cinema complex and new restaurants and retailers to the 23-acre, 700,000 square foot mixed-use redevelopment to be completed in 2021.