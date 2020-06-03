WOBURN - A bit of Broadway is coming to Woburn!
In recent weeks, plans being developed at the Woburn Village (formerly the Woburn Mall) has the Woburn business community and citizens talking a bit as The Broadway, an eatery and tavern, will be one of the new businesses at the completely revamped site off Mishwum Road and Commerce Way.
Many are familiar with the Uno Chicago Grill at the old Woburn Mall that proved to be a go-to type of restaurant and bar for many. Now, however, much on the old Woburn Mall is gone and new names seem to pop-up monthly. The latest is the approval by the three-member Woburn License Commission on a 3-0 vote to transfer the Uno Chicago Grill license to The Broadwy.
TB Restaurant Woburn LLC, dba Tavern Woburn of 732 East Broadway, South Boston had their application for a transfer of liquor license from Uno Restaurant of Woburn LLC and change of location at 300 Mishawum Road approved after a little discussion. Representing the petitioner were Attorney Steffani Boudreau of the Law Offices of Robert L. Allen Jr. LLP, 300 Washington Street in Boston and Stephen DeSousa of 3 Mulberry Lane, Lexington, the proposed manager.
Attorney Boudreau said the applicant is submitting a request for a transfer of license from the old Uno Chicago Grill restaurant in the previous iteration of the Woburn Mall. She said the petitioner intends to build a 55,000-square-foot Tavern in the Square restaurant. She said the principals operate at least 13 other restaurants. She also reported the Woburn restaurant will be managed by Mr. DeSousa. She said DeSousa has been with the organization since 2010.
She also said the acquisition of the license is being financed by Edens, the developer of the new Woburn Mall. She said the petitioners are looking forward to working with Edens.
License Chairman Thomas Skeffington said he has a couple of questions, the first of which is whether this is the liquor license from Uno. Attorney Boudreau said “this is the Uno license.” She said Attorney Joseph Tarby of Woburn from Murtha Cullina is participating in the meeting and he represents Uno.
Attorney Tarby said the new restaurant will be called The Broadway.
Chairman Skeffington also asked if the restaurant is being purchased by Edens. Commissioner David Gilgun said Edens is financing the transaction.
Skeffington also asked Commissioner William Pappalardo if he has any questions. Commissioner Pappalardo said he did not.
Then, Skeffington said there were some previous violations at the Boston location and said he hopes there is nothing like that in Woburn. DeSousa said the Allston location has a capacity of 600 patrons and is operated a bit differently than the other locations, which the Woburn location is patterned after.
Skeffington asked if anyone from the public wished to address the commission about the petition. Attorney Tarby said Unos is in favor of the transfer to this entity. He said Unos has a different business plan for Woburn.
Skeffington said Uno was a very good corporate partner and there were only ever minimal problems there.
A motion was made by Gilgun and seconded by Pappalardo to grant the application for transfer of license and change of location. The motion passed unanimously 3-0.
Skeffington also advised DeSousa to contact Captain John Murphy and that he will be around a lot. He concluded by noting the commission’s role is to help, not hurt the city’s liquor license holders.
