WOBURN - The City Council recently authorized Mayor Scott Galvin to appropriate $22 million for the design and construction of a new Horn Pond treatment plant to filter out polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contaminates from the city’s drinking water supply.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the elected officials unanimously supported the infrastructure project, which is expected to completely eliminate all traces of the so-called forever chemicals.
City Council President Michael Concannon sponsored the order as a courtesy to the city’s chief executive.
Early last month, while outlining the city’s $92.8 million capital improvements plan for the next five years, Galvin explained the construction of the new water treatment plant will be the single-largest investment planned for city infrastructure between now and fiscal year 2028.
Planning to partially offset the project by withdrawing $2 million from the city’s remaining COVID-19 bailout or American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, the city will also take advantage of $2 million in state grants. The remaining $18 million will be borrowed through the state revolving fund (SRF) program, which offers zero or low-interest loans to communities thanks to the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust.
In April of 2022, Mass. DEP officials approved Woburn’s overall plan to separate PFAS from the water supply by constructing a new building containing a half-dozen granulated activated carbon (GAC) vessels.
Because the new structure will be erected over the current site of two city wells (Well B and A2), the work will also include the reinstallation of that pumping equipment.
At the time, the project carried an estimated $17.6 million pricetag, but due to inflation in the construction industry, the cost has climbed substantially.
According to the mayor, with final design documents for the new plant expected to be completed by early next fall, it will take around 18 months to construct the new plant.
“The final design will be completed by September of 2023 and construction of the PFAS Treatment Plant should be finished by May of 2025 (approximately 18 months). We anticipate three sources of funding, including $2 million in ARPA funds, $2 million in grant funding and $18 million in SRF loan funding,” he explained in a June 1 memo to the City Council.
PFAS are chemicals that are generally used to waterproof products or create an anti-sticking or anti-staining effect on items such as pots and pans, carpets, and clothing. Today, PFAS are still commonly used in thousands of consumer products that range from beauty cosmetics and shampoos to automotive cleaners, construction materials, and electronics.
Federal officials say PFAS can cause reproductive harm to women, pose likely dangers to infants and babies in-utero, and could lead to increased risks of cancer in some individuals.
Long in compliance with a less rigid 70 parts per trillion (PPT) PFAS threshold established by federal environmental officials, the city failed to meet a new 20 PPT state standard in the third quarter of 2021, when PFAS concentrations of 24 PPT were found. The second infraction occurred in the fourth quarter of 2021, when levels were measured at 22 PPT.
The city also detected elevated PFAS levels in the water supply last August, which marked the first and only time the thresholds were exceeded in 2022. Generally, according to the mayor, PFAS levels appear to climb during the summer months for reasons unexplained.
Citizens worried about the presence of the pollutants potential health effects can take advantage of several initiatives aimed at providing PFAS-free water to those considered most at-risk from exposure to the forever chemicals.
Those programs include a rebate program launched in January of 2022 that offers a monthly $30 rebate to defray the cost of purchasing bottled water. Pregnant woman, nursing mothers, and other immunocompromised residents can apply for the rebates by visiting the city’s website or typing https://www.woburnma.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Bottled-Water-Rebate-Program.pdf into a web browser.
City officials have also installed a new water filling station at the Woburn Senior Center. The new dispenser, which relies upon water sourced from the MWRA, is situated on the side of the School Street facility.
