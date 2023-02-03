WOBURN - Emerging upbeat from an hours-long bargaining session at the Joyce Middle School last night, Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) President Barbara Locke says the union and city negotiators could reach new contract terms as soon as today.
Though not going into specifics, the union officer during a brief press conference on Thursday night claimed both sides now just have a few minor contract language issues to settle as an educators’ strike stretches into its fifth day.
“We had the most productive day yet. Significant gains were made and we’re optimistic we may reach an agreement tomorrow,” said Locke last night. “We just have to finish up and there are only a few things to go through.”
The next negotiation session was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. this morning. Due to frigid weather conditions, striking workers are not expected to be picketing outside of local schools - though the union will maintain a presence on the Woburn Common between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
The WTA, which represents the district’s classroom teachers, paraprofessionals and nurses, is looking to ink a new multi-year contract. As explained by Locke last night, union representatives are also looking to execute a so-called “back-to-work agreement” - which will among other things address how days missed off due to the strike will be made up and whether union members will be paid for the days they were standing out on the picket lines.
The union’s last long-term collective bargaining agreements expired in the summer/fall of 2021. A subsequent memorandum-of-understanding, which simply extended the terms of that previous three-year deal while negotiations on a successor contract transpired, lapsed last August.
In their own prepared statement issued last night, Mayor Scott Galvin and the School Committee noted they have made significant concessions in emergency bargaining sessions held since the strike began this week.
The city officials, noting teachers have been ordered by both a Middlesex Superior Court judge and state labor officials to end the illegal strike action, also again demanded the city’s educators return to work.
"Friday marks the fifth consecutive day that Woburn's 4,200-plus students have had their education disrupted, and the fifth day their parents and guardians have been inconvenienced unfairly,” Galvin and the School Committee stated on Thursday night. “We once again urge teachers to follow both the court and state rulings that have ordered them back to work.”
Defying a Monday injunction and a second court order issued on Wednesday that instructed all teachers to return to work, the WTA is being fined $45,000 today for continuing the strike. The union, which in court filings this week claimed it only has $83,000 in the bank, was also fined $40,000 yesterday.
Teacher contract offers
According to city negotiators, their latest offer to local teachers - extended this Wednesday - includes a 13.75 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) or pay raise between now and the 2025/2026 school year. One of three ways in which teachers’ baseline salary increases, COLA pay hikes have historically been awarded to municipal workers to cover inflationary trends.
Besides getting COLA increases, teachers also receive so-called “step” or longevity pay hikes that are linked to years-of-service within the district, as well as “level” increases that are tied to teachers’ college education level.
Technically, the package being offered to teachers on Wednesday is a pair of contracts, with the first agreement covering the current school year and including a retroactive 3.25 percent salary increase. The second three-year contract, adding 10 minutes to the school day starting next fall, would dole out COLA raises on the following schedule:
• A 3.75 percent salary increase for the 2023/2024 school year;
• A 3.75 percent COLA increase for the 2024/2025 school year (a $250 increase would also be added to “top” step levels on the pay schedule);
• And a 2.5 percent raise at the start of the 2025/2026 school year, with another .25 percent increase kicking in halfway through the academic year.
City officials say the average classroom teacher in Woburn is presently earning $85,000 a year. According to the WTA’s last three-year contract, an aspiring first-year teacher with a master’s degree (the minimum educational status required of licensed teachers in Massachusetts) will be hired in Woburn with a starting salary of $52,491.
As recently as last fall, the WTA turned down a three-year contract offering teachers a 10 percent COLA hike - including a five percent raise in year one of the deal. Also offered in the rejected proposal was an increased 403b retirement plan contribution and higher rates of tuition reimbursements. The WTA has reportedly been demanding a 14.75 percent COLA adjustment.
Paraprofessionals
WTA representatives are also demanding much higher compensation packages for Woburn’s paraprofessionals, whose starting salaries are set far below those of regular classroom teachers.
Entry level paraprofessionals in Woburn reportedly earn about $22,000 a year, and the WTA reportedly wants that base rate to be reset to $27,000.
Up until very recently, Woburn’s negotiating team had refused to even discuss paraprofessional pay, as legal strategists had recommended city leaders focus exclusively on inking a new teachers contract. Though both teachers and paraprofessionals are represented by the WTA, each group of workers technically sign independent collective bargaining agreements with the city.
However, according to local officials, on Monday the city’s negotiating teams similarly extended a pair of paraprofessional contract offers that would boost entry-level salaries by around 40 percent effective immediately.
The first one-year contract, which would apply retroactively to the current school year, would also include unspecified adjustments to the rest of the paraprofessional pay schedule (which similarly includes longevity or step increases).
City officials have also proposed a second three-year deal that would award paraprofessionals the same 10 percent COLA increase being offered to teachers between the 2023/2024 and 2025/2026 school years.
