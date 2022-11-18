WOBURN - Granted some leeway largely due to his favorable reputation as a local businessman, developer Scott Seaver can finalize various pending home sales at a new townhouse development in North Woburn before realigning the intersection of School and Merrimac Street.
During a City Council meeting in City Hall earlier this week, the elected officials voted 7-to-2 in favor of releasing the local builider from a previous special permit obligation that required offsite road improvements to be completed before any type of occupancy permits issued for the 41 new townhouse and “stacked-flats” dwelling units.
Per the council decision, Seaver will now have until Oct. 31, 2023 to complete the offsite traffic improvement. Between now and then, under the revised special permit condition, the developer will be allowed to sell all but one of the townhouse units.
Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen and Ward 1’s Joanne Campbell both dissented in the recent vote. Quite outspoken during this week’s discussion, Mercer-Bruen argued that by allowing buyers to occupy the townhouses, the city was essentially surrendering any and all leverage it has to ensure the promised off-site improvements are finished.
“I’m concerned about changing this language and this work never getting done. What you’re asking us to do is take away the only leverage we have,” the East Woburn official remarked.
“I don’t think this is minor at all,” Mercer-Bruen continued, referring to the applicant’s further request that the change be deemed a “minor modification” to the special permit. “The work to be done there is important and that’s why it was tied back to occupancy permits.”
Dating back to 2018, the North Woburn redevelopment is taking place at a five-acre parcel of land bordered by East Dexter Avenue and North Maple Street. The new homes have been erected right across the street from the Baldwin Woods housing complex on the old New England Lead Company site off Merrimac Street.
Besides being the subject of special permit talks, the townhouse project was also the subject of a previous zoning amendment, as the land had historically been designated for office park (OP) and two-family or R2 uses.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the petitioner, his client is worried about the souring housing market and wants to close on as many of the townhouses as possible before the winter months set in. Because the city has not yet approved the final redesign of the School Street/Merrimac intersection, which is being subjected to a safety fix that involves creating a more perpendicular geometry, the Rubin and Rudman lawyer says the offsite improvement cannot feasibly take place prior to next spring.
“This doesn’t have any major impact on the project. It doesn’t adjust the location of buildings. It doesn’t adjust parking or landscaping or reduce open-space. It doesn’t effect the number of units…It’s clearly a minor modification,” Tarby contended.
“Knowing that intersection, [the proposed work] will make that area a lot safer, but it’s not tied directly to the traffic going in and out of this site,” the lawyer added.
Initially skeptical of the request, Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately told Seaver that he had received a number of complaints about other portions of the project’s mitigation package involving drainage and utilities work by North Maple Street.
According to Gately, he had received at least one call from an area abutter who is upset about the condition of those area roadways, which were only partially restored after the excavation activity.
Telling the council that mitigation work was far more than he initially bargained for, Seaver scoffed at the idea that the roads were left in a bad condition.
“At North Maple Street, for a big piece of mitigation, there’s all new water lines looped around. The patch work we did is in better condition than the rest of the street now,” Seaver said.
“When we did that work on North Maple Street, we did a lot more work than was contemplated, because things weren’t where they were supposed to be…The mitigation is costing many tens of thousands of dollars more than we bargained for,” the developer later vented.
More than willing to grant the requested relief, Ward 3 Councilor Jeffrey Dillon implored his colleagues to show the developer some leniency. According to Dillon, who described Seaver’s reputation in the city as impeccable, the council should be sympathetic to the local businessman’s concerns about the housing market’s long-term viability.
“I have no problem moving this forward as a minor modification based on Mr. Seaver’s reputation and the work he’s done in the past. He happens to live in this city and has always followed through on the things he’s made promises about,” said Dillon.
Ward 6’s Lou DiMambro, whose ward includes the townhouse project, later told his colleagues he took no issue with Seaver’s request.
“I don’t want School Street torn up until it can be done and completed right down to the finish coat and paint. So I have no problem with this minor modification,” he said.
