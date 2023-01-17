WOBURN - The City Council’s Special Permits Committee recently endorsed a Lynn businessman’s proposal to open a tea and smoothie speciality shop within Woburn Center.
During a gathering last week in City Hall, the Special Permits Committee agreed petitioner Chhear Hang has been satisfactorily answered a myriad of delivery, egress, and trash disposal concerns raised late last month by the city’s planning department.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend favorable action on the special permit, which is needed because the use is considered a fast-food restaurant.
Hang is the owner of Boba Tea & Snow Ice House, an up and coming tea, smoothie and ice-cream franchise that opened its first shop in Lynn in 2018 and has now expanded to three other communities in Massachusetts, including Brookline and Chelsea. There is also a franchise that opened last month in Virginia.
Hang is proposing to open his newest shop in the old Innis Carpet and Flooring storefront at 315-317 Main St.
The space, which was previously combined with an abutting shop for use as a restaurant, is located within a three-story building that sits between Buel Place and High Street.
Last month, when the full council opened the public hearing on the petition, reference was made to a Dec. 6 memo from Planning Director Tina Cassidy, who wanted more details about food deliveries and where food waste and other trash is being placed.
At the latest meeting, Hang, who is leasing the restaurant space, explained his landlord is granting him access to a dumpster that is stored in the rear of the building. He also said that delivery trucks will likely park on Main Street or High Street - as opposed to the narrow Buel Place alleyway - and then wheel food products to the store.
Though planning officials had asked the council to consider a prohibition on trucks from making deliveries on Main Street, Ward 5 Councilor Mercer-Bruen successfully urged her colleagues to reject that condition.
Though Cassidy had suggested the special permit condition be added to reduce instances of double-parking in Woburn Center, Mercer-Bruen pointed out that no other area businesses were subjected to such a caveat.
“Obviously, double parking is against the law, but I’d be hesitant about putting in restrictions about where they can take deliveries unless we can show we’ve done that to other people in the past,” she said.
