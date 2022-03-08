WOBURN - The City Council earlier this week paused to reflect on the life and legacy of former Alderman at-large and School Committee member Robert Cannon.
At of this week’s regularly scheduled meeting in City Hall, Ward 3 Councilor Jeffrey Dillon called for a moment-of-silence in memory of the Korean War veteran and longtime Central Square resident, who passed away on Feb. 22.
“Throughout the seventies, Bob was very active in city politics. He had first spent time on the School Committee for several terms and then had a successful run for alderman at-large. Bob was a dedicated Woburnite, always keeping Woburn’s best interests at heart,” said Dillon.
A decorated US Marine, Cannon attended St. Charles Elementary School as a child and later graduated from Woburn High School. Later in his life, he would marry former WHS classmate Claire Conway and raise five children at their Central Square homestead.
Cannon, who was married to his wife for 67 years at the time of his passing, was 92-years-old.
“The council extends its condolences to the Cannon family and expresses its gratitude for his service to this body and the city,” City Council President Michael Concannon said following the moment-of-silence.
Reappointments
Without debate, the City Council also voted unanimously at their latest meeting to reappointment Daniel Gately and Larry Rideout to the Woburn Housing Authority Board, while Woburn Board of Registrars members Joseph Palmisano and Shannon Ryan will also serve another term on the board.
At the mayor’s request, the City Council also sanctioned the appointment of Mark Kiklis to his first-term on Woburn’s Redevelopment Authority, while Mark Cavichi was designated as a new alternate member of the city’s Board of Appeals.
The council’s Personnel Committee reviewed each of the mayoral appointments during a meeting in City Hall’s Committee Room late last month.
New state housing mandates
During a previous gathering in City Hall, the council opted to refer to its Liaison Committee a request from Mayor Scott Galvin to address the elected officials about new state-mandated zoning regulations that will likely spur additional housing developments in the Commerce Way area.
Galvin first warned the council about the impacts of the so-called “housing choice” legislation on Feb. 10, when the mayor criticized the state initiative as failing to take into account the massive build-up of new apartment inventory across Woburn during the past decade.
The new zoning mandate was part of a legislative package approved at the State House back in Jan. of 2021 and will force Woburn and its neighbors to establish special overlay districts by MBTA hubs where dense multi-family housing projects are allowed by right.
Per the state standards, the special district must contain roughly 50-acres of total land area and allow new developments with a minimum density of at least 15 units per acre. However, the legislation also specifies that each MBTA housing district must allow for a “minimum district unit capacity” based upon population size and other criteria.
In Woburn, labelled a so-called “bus” MBTA community, that minimum capacity is set at 3,508 housing units, according to documentation from the Mass. Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development (EOHED). Given that figure, the city might have to either vastly expand the size of the underlying special multi-family housing district or drastically increase the housing density caps.
“The intent of the law is to spur multi-family housing in all communities that have or benefit from MBTA service. Respectfully, it is my opinion that Woburn has already more than done its part in that regards,” a frustrated Galvin vented in a Feb. 10 memo to the City Council.
The Liaison Committee, expected to hear from Planning Director Tina Cassidy and City Solicitor Ellen Callahan Doucette about the impacts of the zoning reform bill, will likely meet “as-a-whole” when that update is given.
