WOBURN - Heard of Sam Walker's Tavern? If not, Woburn and other area residents will soon.
Maverick Hospitality, the group behind Lucy's American Tavern, The Bowery Bar & Cityside Tavern of Boston, are coming to Woburn.
Say hello to Sam Walker's American Tavern.
It was first reported in the Daily Times Chronicle and listed on the License Commission agenda that there would be a second Lucy's American Tavern occupying the former Waxy O'Connor’s/Spud’s space at 1 Rainin Road (off Montvale Avenue abutting Route I-93 in East Woburn).
As it turns out, note the owners, that it was just a “placeholder” while the group made their final decision on the name.
"Our goal when opening a new location is to connect to the community and one way, we do this is by digging into the local history and incorporating that into the name of our restaurant" explained Pat Dillon, Maverick Hospitality partner and lifelong Woburn resident.
The namesake of Lucy's American Tavern is Lucy Stone, a women's right activist and suffragist. She resided in Dorchester, not far from the Granite Avenue establishment that now bears her name. "Coming to Woburn, we wanted to connect to the rich history of this great city and for the name to reflect that." Dillon added.
In the 1600's, Captain Samuel Walker, Sr. served as a selectman and was a very well-respected member of the community. Samuel Walker was also the first person in Woburn to be granted a tavern & innkeeper license as well as being the first to sell and distill liquor. "After doing some digging into Woburn's history, we came upon the story of Samuel Walker and knew that we need to not look any further when it came to a name. It was a perfect fit," said Shawn Ahern, Maverick Hospitality partner.
So now all now know the name but want to hear more about this new spot. Details, they note, are coming soon as Sam Walker's gets ready to open later this summer. Stay tuned!
