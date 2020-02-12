Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Some sleet may mix in late. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Some sleet may mix in late. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.