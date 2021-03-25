WOBURN - With even the landowner's attorney describing the property as public safety hazard, the City Council recently declared the end as near for a dilapidated Elm Street residence referred to by neighbors as the "raccoon hotel".
During a recent meeting in City Hall, the aldermen received assurances from local attorney Mark Salvati that a historic Colonial era dwelling at 31 Elm Street is just weeks away from a date with the wrecking ball.
However, because the 2.5-story building is considered a historically-significant structure, the owners of the spacious 6,555 gross square foot multi-family are proposing to have the structure officially deemed as unsafe and inhabitable.
As Salvati explained, by arranging for the professional inspection and submitting copies of the final report to City Hall, Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn will be able to issue an emergency demolition permit that will supersede a potential delay order from Woburn's Historical Commission.
"Because you do need to go through the Historical Commission, they could issue a one-year delay," explained the attorney, representing the present owners of the .4-acre property near the Thompson Library.
The recent conversation about the deplorable condition of the Elm Street residence arose from a recent public nuisance petition filed by City Council President Edward Tedesco, whose constituents reside in North Woburn.
Ultimately agreeing to Salvati's proposal, in which the local lawyer on behalf of the newest landlords agreed to demolish the house as soon as possible and remove all other trash and debris, the council continued the public hearing until next month.
"By your second meeting in April, if we don't already have a demolition permit, we will at least have all the information [to the building department] so he can issue a demolition permit," said Salvati.
Though the local attorney did not refer to his clients by name, the city assessor's office lists the property as being owned by Edward and Lorraine Malloy, who purchased the home in May of 2018.
The six-bedroom house is currently considered a three-family building, but according to Salvati, his clients intend to raze the current structure and replace it with a zoning-compliant two-family.
Public comment
Prior to Salvati's commentary, a number of residential abutters stepped forward and described the historic structure, which dates back to 1730, as likely to collapse as a gaping hole in the roof continues to expose the interior of the house to the elements.
Though no longer residing in the neighborhood, siblings Lee and Lindsay McClaughlin grew up on abutting Patricia Circle and described the house as falling into a considerable state of disrepair over the past two decades.
The sisters, whose parents still reside next door to the problem property, complained not only about the massive hole in the center of the house, but alleged that junk vehicles, construction debris, and other trash is now piling up on the site.
"For the last 20 years, it's just gotten worse. All my parents can see when they look out their house is a giant hole in the center of the house," said Lee McLaughlin.
With other residents referred to the home as a "wildlife refuge" and as the "raccoon hotel", neighbors told members of the City Council the property is not only overrun with rodents and other vermin, but has become an attractive nuisance for teenagers and other trespassers.
"The structure is literally imploding. The roof is caving in on itself and it poses so many liabilities," remarked Patricia Circle neighbor Theresa DiJoseph. "My husband owns a pesticide business, so he's able to take care of the rats, but there's raccoons and all sorts of other animals that reside there."
"It's a wildlife refuge over there. It's just insane," later quipped abutter Kathleen Wing, who has resided in the neighborhood for about 40 years. "All of those shingles are also asbestos and I'm concerned about the impact of that."
