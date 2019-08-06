WOBURN - Quick notification of residents at the Tudor Glen Village apartments at 111 Locust St. in West Woburn undoubtedly saved many from injuries or worse at a two-alarm fire shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday night.
Woburn firefighters, along with units from nearby Burlington and also Winchester and Reading, converged on the site to quickly take charge of the scene.
The Tudor Glen Apartments are right near Cambridge Road and not far from a fatal auto accident on Thursday at nearby Surrey Road where a Nashua, N.H. driver, 72, was killed and a second driver hurt.
Woburn police and fire noted they received “multiple calls” on Sunday night when the first was first detected. Also, a Fire Box 322 was hit alerting public safety units.
First reports were of a fire on the first floor at 111 Locust Street which was addressed by quick-arriving fire units, as well as an attic area
Occupants were quick to leave the building and fire and police officials estimated some 20-30 individuals exited the building. Also, the Red Cross was notified and later were on the scene to assist the displaced occupants.
The scene was one that was cleared shortly after 11 p.m. and all fire companies were recalled.
Four other area fire companies were also involved in covering Woburn stations to include Medford’s Ladder 1, Wakefield’s Engine 1, Arlington and Wilmington.
Fire and police officials were also quick to notify administrator Timothy Hughes who arrived on scene some 10-15 minutes after the start of the fire.
Fatal accident Thursday
Also, in the case of the fatal and one injury in the Thursday mishap, Woburn police said the accident is still under investigation and the driver who died from Nashua, N.H. and the other from Wilmington were still not identified.
