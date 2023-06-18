Macka's Mission, a local Woburn nonprofit that helps individuals in recovery, is hosting its 2nd Annual 3 vs. 3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday 6/24/23 at the James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club.
Macka's Mission was founded in 2021, by The McRae Family of Woburn, on behalf of their son and brother Justin "Macka" McRae, who graduated from Woburn High in 2016 and tragically passed away in 2020 to an overdose.
Their mission is to raise awareness about addiction and overdose, reduce the stigma associated with addiction and mental illness, and raise funds for individuals in support of their recovery.
The Tournament will be held from 10am-3pm at the James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club.
The event is free for spectators - all are welcome to come and watch some great basketball, purchase raffle tickets for prizes such as cornhole boards and Red Sox tickets, or enjoy some ice cream from 12-12:30pm from Zack's Ice Cream truck.
All proceeds raised at this event will go directly to programs and organizations that help individuals in recovery.
To register a team, become a sponsor, or inquire more information visit www.mackasmission.com or contact mackasmission@gmail.com.
