WOBURN - The School Committee during its annual reorganizational meeting this week elected School Committee member Chris Kisiel as the board’s chairman for the 2023 calendar year.
Kisiel, the sole person nominated for the position during the brief gathering in the Joyce Middle School, had his candidacy supported unanimously by his peers. It will be the second time the Hinston Road resident will lead the school board since first being elected to office in 2006.
Kisiel inherits the position from School Committee veteran Dr. John Wells. Upon accepting the leadership gavel, Kisiel was quick to thank both Wells and School Committee member Ellen Crowley for their leadership during the difficult COVID-19 era.
He also gave credit to the district’s staffers for their dedication during the pandemic.
“These two individuals, along with administration, did a great job to keep Woburn going in the right direction, and helping our students stay positive and learning every day,” said Kisiel of Crowley and Wells.
“But even more importantly, and definitely not overlooked, is our staff. The teachers, paras, nurses, and all involved in the day to day, the folks in the trenches so to speak, went above and beyond to keep the ship floating even if the waves were a bit rough,” he added.
One of the new chair’s first orders of business will be naming his colleagues to various subcommittee level assignments.
Currently, there are six such subgroups, including the Finance, Communications, Curriculum and Data, Personnel, Resource and Capital, and Student Services and Achievement Subcommittes. Kisiel does reserve the right as chair to either eliminate or add entirely new subcommittees to that list.
The School Committee chair receives a small but extra $450 in compensation that is over and above the customary $4,500 a year stipend awarded to all board members.
By contrast, members of the City Council are paid $12,000 a year for their service, while the council president is awarded an extra $2,000 bonus for serving in the leadership post.
Unlike the City Council, the School Committee has historically cycled the leadership gavel to a new member every year. Only twice over the past two decades has the board deviated from that informal policy.
Credited for providing solid leadership during the first two years of COVID-19 era, Crowley was the last person to yield the gavel for two consecutive years. Former School Committee member Denis Russel also served back-to-back years as chair in 2004 and 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.