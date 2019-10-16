WOBURN - Frustrated by the City Council's refusal to jointly tackle concerns about a proposed overlay district by the South End side of Woburn Center, the Planning Board recently trashed the current version of a proposed Railway Overlay District (ROD).
During their most recent meeting in City Hall, the city's planners, smarting from the aldermen's dismissal of requests for a joint meeting to discuss the ROD, faulted the council for blowing an opportunity to shape the future of industrial sites scattered along abandoned railroad beds between Green Street and the Winchester line.
"I think this is an opportunity for something to happen there. With that said, the way this ordinance is written, it's poorly constructed. We just asked for some dialogue," said Planning Board veteran Michael Ventresca of the perceived council snub. "This current overlay ordinance isn't going to work. I just wish we could have hammered out an agreement."
In July, Ward 3 Alderman Mark Gaffney and Ward 6's Edward Tedesco introduced the ROD legislation as a way to encourage the redevelopment of a handful of dilapidated industrial buildings by Prospect and Green Streets and the former Boston & Maine Railroad line that runs towards Winchester.
The initiative was reportedly spurred by area landlords George Gately Jr. and Edward Hovsepian, who hope to redevelop the 2.17-acre parcel at 8-10 Green St. into a four-story apartment complex containing 54 dwelling units.
The Planning Board, which visited that Green Street parcel late last month, expressed a plethora of concerns about the wider implications of the overlay district, which they say could drastically alter the nature of the surrounding neighborhood and portions of the downtown area by St. Charles Church.
For example, the city officials have questioned whether the ROD's 25-unit per acre density ceiling is appropriate for the area. As proposed, the 25-unit per acre standard, which exceeds the housing coverage being allowed at the Woburn Village redevelopment of the Woburn Mall, allows for some of the densest housing developments in the entire city.
The planners have also scoffed at design standards that would allow new apartment buildings in the ROD to stand some 50-feet tall and require just 1.5 parking spaces per housing unit.
"Whatever the council votes on, that will decide how this area of the city looks for he next 50 years. I caution the people making the final decision that they should not be making [major zoning changes] based upon one [redevelopment plan]," later remarked Planning Board Chair David Edmonds.
Remarkably, given the appointed officials' broad concerns about the ROD legislation, the board's long-winded written critique of the proposal was sent back to the council without a recommendation as to how the aldermen should act on the matter.
Normally, when the planners send back their reports to the council, they include a recommendation as to whether a development or rezoning initiative should be approved.
According to Planning Board member Claudia Leis Bolgen, the planners intentionally diverted from that common practice in light of the council's refusal last month to answer questions about the city's broader vision for future developments in the area.
Technically, the council in that September memo didn't flatly reject the requested meeting, but instead reminded the Planning Board of their statutory obligations to send back a report regarding the petition.
Leis Bolgen described the litany of potential negative consequences from the ROD as so concerning, she believes the Planning Board had every reason to advise the council about those lingering questions.
"All we're required to do is provide a report with recommendations. We've certainly provided plenty of [suggestions]," she said.
Planning Board Director Tina Cassidy, who authored the wordy ROD letter that was forwarded to the council last week, has challenged whether the legislation is even logical.
As an example, she pointed one of the initiative's primary aims is to "promote high quality design [of new developments] and minimize negative impacts on the surrounding area." In her analysis, Cassidy questions whether that cited goal is actually being promulgated, as the ordinance has almost nothing to say about traffic mitigation, the imposition of buffer zones, or restrictions for developments planned for groundwater protection zones and/or areas prone to flooding.
She also argued that the construction of 50-foot tall buildings on the edges of single-family housing districts would cause drastic aesthetical impacts for abutters.
"There are no provisions in the proposed text that would encourage high-quality design or ensure the use of high-quality construction materials," said Cassidy. "Similarly, there are no provisions within the text to minimize impacts to the surrounding area. The visual impacts of 50-foot tall buildings with no buffers and within 25-feet of residential abutters would be significant."
Cassidy and the planners believe the overlay zone, if truly seen by the council as the best way to cleanup old industrial sites, should be expanded to include properties around the nearby bikeway loop district. They have also pointed out the current ROD lines, besides excluding some lots and creating inconsistent zoning coverage, do include at least two substantially-sized private parcels that have not been discussed by the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.