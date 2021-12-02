WOBURN - The City Council recently granted local residents Hugo and Kristen Moraes permission to keep a set of oversized garage doors on their newly renovated Wyman Street area home.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, the councilors voted unanimously in favor of voting a special permit to the couple, who are well-known across the city for their exploits as successful downtown merchants and landlords.
According to local attorney James Juliano, representing the petitioners, the local residents purchased a .43-acre parcel containing a single-family home at 10 Frederick Drive back in November of 2019 and later received permission to perform extensive renovations to the dwelling.
However, recently, city officials advised the homeowners that a pair of garage doors, which measure nine-feet by nine-feet, technically exceed the maximum eight-foot height set in Woburn’s zoning ordinance.
“This is a single-family residence, so it’s a little bit of an anomaly,” said Juliano, who explained his clients requested the larger bays in order to fit a large family SUV, which has a roof rack, into the garage.
“If you look at the property, it’s very unique. The construction is very, very beautiful and though the doors are nine-feet tall, they certainly fit in with the house and the character of the neighborhood,” the Pleasant Street lawyer later contended. “I believe if you go by the house, you wouldn’t even notice it with the naked eye. It blends in nicely.”
According to Ward 3 Councilor Jeffrey Dillon, whose district includes the residential neighborhood off of Wyman Street, he himself has walked by the renovated house several times recently and never realized the doors were taller than permitted.
In his opinion, the current garage door restrictions were intended to block business owners from running a car repair shop or storing commercial vehicles within residential neighborhoods. However, given that the local family is requesting the oversized doors to accomodate a personal vehicle, Dillon argued the council had sufficient grounds to issue the special permit.
“This is in my ward and I have been by it and number of times. It fits with the character of the house and is not at all offensive to me,” said the Ward 3 councilor.
“I know nothing about construction, but on the rare occasion I’m out for a walk, I [travel right past this property]. The house is beatiful,” later agreed Councilor at-large Robert Ferullo Jr.
According to Juliano, the property in question is bounded on three sides by residential roadways, an orientation that made it difficult for his client to obtain the needed setback variances from the local Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) for the renovation project.
When finished, the original 1940 house will be complemented by a rehabbed front facade and the new attached garage, which includes a second-story living space.
The two-story Colonial-style residence will ultimately contain four bedrooms and a gross living area of 4,570 square feet, while the garage will be comprised of 748 square feet of space. Unde the local zoning ordinances, garages are allowed by right in residential districts so long as they are smaller than 900 square feet.
