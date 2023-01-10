WOBURN - Reassured about the viability of the dealership’s newest parking lot adjustments, the City Council last week released a temporary hold on Lawless Chryslers’ annual licensing renewals.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the council voted unanimously to re-issue both a first and second class sales license to the Four Corners area auto dealership, which in recent months has been asked on multiple occasions to address concerns around the movement of large car carriers on Lexington Street when new inventory is delivered.
At the latest meeting, Ward 7 Councilor Charles Viola, who just before Christmas asked his colleagues to pause a decision on the licensing matter, explained he is now satisfied with Lawless’ progress towards eliminating that potential safety issue. Viola’s quick pivot on the matter came after dealership officials met with the West Side official and showed him exactly how their parking lot is being reconfigured to make space for car carriers.
“Last week, I met with the petitioner. We worked out an agreeable plan of what they’ll do now. Should they go forward with the construction of a new building, they’ll change that configuration even more to allow for better off-street loading of the trailers,” explained the Ward 7 councilor.
Technically, the fix shown to city officials is no different than what was already presented to the Special Permits Committee in late November, when dealership officials responded to a recent cease-and-desist order issued to them by Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn.
However, Viola, who came to question the viability of that solution after allegedly spotting a car carrier unloading vehicles directly onto Lexington Street in recent weeks, says he is now more confident the parking lot realignment will work after seeing the changes first-hand. His main concern moving forward is making sure those bringing new cars to the site are aware of the new arrangement.
“There was a small island in the front [that was used as a sales display]. They took out the cobblestones that were there, paved over it, and put hashmarks in so no one else parks there,” the West Side councilor said. “It’s coned off, so when a tractor-trailer comes in to offload, they can drive right into that area. It’s a lot safer than what’s being done now.”
About a year ago now, Lawless Inc. was granted permission by the City Council to construct a two-story edition with 9,025 square feet of interior space at the Lexington Street site. Dealership officials say that project, once finished, will permanently fix the trucking and delivery problems.
However, city officials say the long-standing concern needs to be addressed now, because under the most recent special permit conditions, the council made clear it would no longer tolerate the practice.
Enjoying a great reputation in the community for its charitable efforts, Lawless Chrysler has been a fixture in the Four Corners area for about a half-century now. Last week, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, who knows first-hand how uncomfortable it can become in butting heads with city merchants over quality-of-life issues, praised Viola for seeing the Four Corners’ traffic issue through to a resolution.
“On behalf of your constituents for keeping things safe over there, nicely done,” Mercer-Bruen remarked.
