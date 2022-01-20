WOBURN - An East Woburn moving company wants to expand its operations to a warehouse building situated closer to the South End side of an industrial district that runs along Holton Street.
During last night’s City Council meeting in City Hall, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing Spry Moving and Storage, explained his client is looking to take over a single-story industrial building containing roughly 48,070 square feet of space at 80 Holton St.
The site, situated by the Garfield Avenue and Cross Street side of Holton Street, sits within close proximity of the Woburn company’s longtime headquarters at 54 Holton St. by Draper Street. The new facility was previously the home of auto parts supplier Jack Young Company.
Ultimately, the council continued the public hearing until Feb. 1 and voted unanimously to refer the petition to its Special Permits Committee for further review.
According to Tarby, to facilitate the family-owned business expansion, his client is asking the City Council to amend a 2015 special permit to allow the moving company to receive and make weekday deliveries from the site beyond the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. limitations stipulated for the previous tenant. The petitioner, who under the existing special permit cannot operate on the weekends, is also looking for permission for Saturday deliveries.
Lastly, the petitioner is asking for permission to add four box trucks to the list of 15 overnight vehicles that can be left on the site. Under the current special permit, three box trucks and up to 12 vans can be left overnight on the 2.16-acre parcel.
“We’d like the ability to deliver from the site during the usual workday. We’d like to have employees here at 6 a.m. They would then fill-up any trucks and [the depart the site and make deliveries until 6 p.m.,” said Tarby.
Echoing an argument made by Planning Director Tina Cassidy in a Jan. 11 memo, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer Bruen questioned whether the city’s zoning code allowed a moving company to move into a property zoned as an industrial warehouse.
In her own review of the petition, Cassidy raised similar concerns in her message to the council, in which the department head insisted that a “distribution” component is needed for a warehousing use.
“I’ve always known them as a moving company. The do list storage in the explanation of their services [on their website], but I’m just not sure that gets you to warehouse and distribution,” said Mercer-Bruen.
Tarby countered that his client does accept deliveries from private companies for storage and subsequent delivery to outside businesses. In addition, the local lawyer contended that even under a traditional moving company business model, his client would be technically distributing stored products for residential and commercial clients once they purchased a new home or leased a new lease.
“If I have a corporation, I would have goods delivered to Spry and at some point direct Spry to deliver those goods to XYZ Corporation in Tewksbury and XYZ Corporation in Andover. That’s clearly meeting the definition of warehousing and distribution,” said Tarby of his client’s corporate delivery arrangements.
According to Mercer-Bruen, she would like to see some evidence of Spry’s storage and distribution arrangements with private firms. Tarby agreed to get some type of documentation to the Special Permits Committee, but was reluctant to disclose too much about his clients’ contracts with outside vendors.
“A lot of the contracts are private ones we don’t necessarily want to disclose to the outside world, but we’ll see what we can get you,” he said.
According to Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately, who has dealt with Spry and other industrial companies headquartered by the Blueberry Hill Road area, he had no major objections to the proposal.
However, Gately did note that during his tenure on the City Council, he had not once heard a complaint about the previous tenant.
“The business that was there before, we never got a complaint about trucks moving around down there. You got some big shoes to fill,” said the South End official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.